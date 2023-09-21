New Bungo Stray Dogs game confirms title in latest teaser video

On Thursday, September 21, 2023, the official website for the upcoming Bungo Stray Dogs game opened and confirmed the official title of the smartphone game. The website also announced the start of the game's pre-registration via a teaser promotional video, releasing a key visual for the game as well.

The official title for the game is Gakuen Bungo Stray Dogs, which translates to Bungo Stray Dogs School, suggesting that the gameplay will be like a visual novel, possibly even adding in some romance elements. However, this is purely speculative, with no information on the gameplay seemingly having been revealed at the time of this article’s writing.

This is the second time in the franchise's history that a game based on the series will be launched, with the first being Bungo Stray Dogs: Tales of the Lost, which was released in Japan in 2017. Described as an “ability fling puzzle game” that features an all-new storyline and character side stories left untold in the anime, the 2017 mobile game was released in English a year later.

Gakuen Bungo Stray Dogs game announces pre-registration, suggesting late 2023 or early 2024 release

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the only currently available information on the upcoming Gakuen Bungo Stray Dogs game is that pre-registration is open. This vital information was announced via a roughly 20-second-long video that opened with Japanese text before revealing protagonist Atsushi Nakajima and other characters from the Armed Detective Agency in a classroom together.

The game also released a key visual alongside the promotional video, which is seemingly an edited screenshot featuring Atsushi from the promotional video itself. The trailer doesn’t appear to announce a release date or any other release information, suggesting that more news on such information will be released in the coming weeks and months.

Author Kafka Asagiri and illustrator Sango Harukawa originally launched their Bungo Stray Dogs manga in Kadokawa’s Young Ace magazine in December 2012, with the series still ongoing. Yen Press published the manga and the multiple light novels it inspired in English. The first television anime adaptation aired from April to June 2016, with the most recent fifth season airing its last episode this past Wednesday in Japan.

Expand Tweet

An anime film titled Dead Apple, which adapted the canonical manga volume of the same name was released in Japan in March 2018. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in September 2018, with Funimation later offering the film from June 2019 onward.

With the anime now having eclipsed the manga in terms of story material, fans are unsure of where either version of the series is heading next. While the fifth season did tease what’s next for the anime, it’s unclear if Asagiri and Harukawa will be following suit in the manga. In any case, fans can expect the next chapter of the original manga series to be extremely telling in this regard.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.