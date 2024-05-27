  • home icon
  • Anime
  • New Naruto anime reportedly set to premiere in 2024

New Naruto anime reportedly set to premiere in 2024

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified May 27, 2024 09:37 GMT
New Naruto anime reportedly set to premiere in 2024
Sasuke and Naruto as seen in the Naruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The new Naruto anime, produced to commemorate the anime's 20th anniversary, is reportedly set to be released in 2024. While the official sources are yet to announce it, the latest TV Tokyo Financial Results' Q&A session suggested the same.

As part of Naruto anime's 20th anniversary, the series announced the production of a new four-episode Naruto anime. The anime was initially supposed to be released in September 2023 but later got delayed indefinitely. Months later, fans might finally have some announcement to look forward to.

TV Tokyo hints at New Naruto anime's 2024 premiere

According to the latest TV Tokyo Financial Results Q&A session, the new Naruto anime would be scheduled to broadcast this fiscal year, i.e., 2024. The session was held with Ichiro Ishikawa on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

As previously announced, the anime was supposed to premiere on September 3, 2023, and air one episode each for four weeks. Unfortunately, at the end of August 2023, the anime announced its indefinite hiatus.

Naruto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)
Naruto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

According to the announcement, the anime has been delayed to increase the episodes' animation quality.

The same has also been confirmed by Studio Pierrot's announcements catering to the animanga industry. The studio was set to focus on more high-quality anime than long-running anime with few "big" episodes.

That was because they noticed how anime fans desired to watch high-quality anime that were delivered swiftly rather than long-running anime. While the studio is still planning to release long-running anime, they need to differentiate the two.

Sakura Haruno meeting Team Guy (Image via Studio Pierrot)
Sakura Haruno meeting Team Guy (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This decision saw Studio Pierrot creating a subsidiary animation studio called Pierrot Films.

As announced by the studio, Pierrot Films will be producing the remainder of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime. This will possibly be followed by the new Naruto anime and other Studio Pierrot's acquired IPs.

Orochimaru and Sasuke Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)
Orochimaru and Sasuke Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The anime's initial premiere was set to be on September 3, 2023. Hence, fans can expect the anime's new premiere date also to be set for sometime in late summer 2024 or early fall 2024 anime season. Such a release date would also coincide with the anime's original premiere in 2002.

Nevertheless, fans will have to wait for an official confirmation from the Naruto anime's official sources. Thus, one should keep an eye on the announcements made by the anime's website and social media pages.

Related Links

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी