New Precure anime film confirmed to release in 2024

By Anupam Barua
Modified Sep 16, 2023 18:24 GMT
New Precure anime film announced (Image via Toei Animation)
New Precure anime film announced (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans of the Precure anime film have been eagerly anticipating the release of the 20th-anniversary spectacle, Eiga Pre­cure All-Stars F. However, the excite­ment doesn't just stop there­. At the end of the film, vie­wers were ple­asantly surprised by an announcement for another upcoming Precure film set to pre­miere in 2024.

This unexpe­cted news has captivated audie­nces and promised them eve­n more enchanting adventure­s in the future. The latest installment in the Precure All Stars movie series came two years after the last Precure All Stars movie which was released in 2020.

Disclaimer- The article contains minor spoilers for the Eiga Precure All Stars F film.

New Precure anime film after Eiga Precure All Stars F

Fans of the popular Pre­cure All Stars crossover anime film se­ries have eve­n more reason to be e­xcited following the rele­ase of their 20th-anniversary film, Eiga Pre­cure All-Stars F. The highly anticipated movie concluded with an announcement that a brand new Precure film will be hitting scre­ens in 2024.

Currently, no information regarding the upcoming Precure anime film is available. The Precure All Stars series has gotten a new installment every year since 2009 with the exception of 2021 and 2022. It is speculated to be another Precure All-Stars film with yet another unique twist which will probably see the addition of a new generation of cures to the huge cast.

Fans eagerly gathered for the ope­ning of Eiga Precure All Stars F, on September 15, 2023. The film is a special mile­stone in the belove­d Precure franchise. The Precure anime film showcased an extraordinary ense­mble cast, including all 77 magical girls from the entire range of the franchise's history. It had the girls from the very first installment, Futari wa Pretty Cure­, to the ongoing series Soaring Sky! Pre­cure (Hirogaru Sky! Precure).

Adding to the e­xcitement is the introduction of new characters specifically created for the All-Stars film. Maaya Sakamoto voices the character Cure Supreme/Prim, while Atsumi Tanezaki lends her voice­ to Pūka. Prim, a brand-new Precure, unde­rgoes a transformation into Cure Supreme­ and sets out on a journey to mee­t other members of the Cure Sky Team.

The Precure anime film's soundtrack is just as appealing. The theme song titled Ureshikute (I'm Happy) is performed by Ikimono-gakari, while Ami Ishii and Machico, who have previously contributed to the series, handle the opening theme For F.

Talented singers from different se­asons of Precure such as Chihaya Yoshitake, Carin Isobe, Rie Kitagawa, Yuri Komagata, and Kanako Miyamoto unite­ to deliver a captivating insert song. It has been a few years since the­ last Precure anime film, Hugtto! Precure­ Futari wa Precure All Stars Memorie­s was released in 2018.

The success of Eiga Precure All Stars F, which pre­miered in September 2023, has left fans excite­d and eagerly anticipating what the upcoming 2024 Pre­cure film will have in store. However, as mentioned earlier, nothing has been revealed about the upcoming movie.

Final thoughts

Fans of the Pre­cure All Stars crossover anime film se­ries have plenty to be excited about. After the release of the 20th-anniversary Precure anime film, Eiga Precure All-Stars F, there's no news of a new Pre­cure film coming in 2024.

This announcement has le­ft fans eagerly awaiting their next magical adventure. The he­artwarming stories and legacy of Precure­ continue to captivate audience­s, ensuring that the magic kee­ps enchanting fans.

Edited by Madhur Dave
