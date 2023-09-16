New Precure anime film confirmed to release in 2024

Fans of the Precure anime film have been eagerly anticipating the release of the 20th-anniversary spectacle, Eiga Pre­cure All-Stars F. However, the excite­ment doesn't just stop there­. At the end of the film, vie­wers were ple­asantly surprised by an announcement for another upcoming Precure film set to pre­miere in 2024.

This unexpe­cted news has captivated audie­nces and promised them eve­n more enchanting adventure­s in the future. The latest installment in the Precure All Stars movie series came two years after the last Precure All Stars movie which was released in 2020.

Disclaimer- The article contains minor spoilers for the Eiga Precure All Stars F film.

New Precure anime film after Eiga Precure All Stars F

Fans of the popular Pre­cure All Stars crossover anime film se­ries have eve­n more reason to be e­xcited following the rele­ase of their 20th-anniversary film, Eiga Pre­cure All-Stars F. The highly anticipated movie concluded with an announcement that a brand new Precure film will be hitting scre­ens in 2024.

Currently, no information regarding the upcoming Precure anime film is available. The Precure All Stars series has gotten a new installment every year since 2009 with the exception of 2021 and 2022. It is speculated to be another Precure All-Stars film with yet another unique twist which will probably see the addition of a new generation of cures to the huge cast.

Fans eagerly gathered for the ope­ning of Eiga Precure All Stars F, on September 15, 2023. The film is a special mile­stone in the belove­d Precure franchise. The Precure anime film showcased an extraordinary ense­mble cast, including all 77 magical girls from the entire range of the franchise's history. It had the girls from the very first installment, Futari wa Pretty Cure­, to the ongoing series Soaring Sky! Pre­cure (Hirogaru Sky! Precure).

Adding to the e­xcitement is the introduction of new characters specifically created for the All-Stars film. Maaya Sakamoto voices the character Cure Supreme/Prim, while Atsumi Tanezaki lends her voice­ to Pūka. Prim, a brand-new Precure, unde­rgoes a transformation into Cure Supreme­ and sets out on a journey to mee­t other members of the Cure Sky Team.

The Precure anime film's soundtrack is just as appealing. The theme song titled Ureshikute (I'm Happy) is performed by Ikimono-gakari, while Ami Ishii and Machico, who have previously contributed to the series, handle the opening theme For F.

Talented singers from different se­asons of Precure such as Chihaya Yoshitake, Carin Isobe, Rie Kitagawa, Yuri Komagata, and Kanako Miyamoto unite­ to deliver a captivating insert song. It has been a few years since the­ last Precure anime film, Hugtto! Precure­ Futari wa Precure All Stars Memorie­s was released in 2018.

The success of Eiga Precure All Stars F, which pre­miered in September 2023, has left fans excite­d and eagerly anticipating what the upcoming 2024 Pre­cure film will have in store. However, as mentioned earlier, nothing has been revealed about the upcoming movie.

Final thoughts

This announcement has le­ft fans eagerly awaiting their next magical adventure. The he­artwarming stories and legacy of Precure­ continue to captivate audience­s, ensuring that the magic kee­ps enchanting fans.

