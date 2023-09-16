New Precure anime film confirmed to release in 2024

Fans of the Precure anime film have been eagerly anticipating the release of the 20th-anniversary spectacle, Eiga Precure All-Stars F. However, the excitement doesn't just stop there. At the end of the film, viewers were pleasantly surprised by an announcement for another upcoming Precure film set to premiere in 2024.
This unexpected news has captivated audiences and promised them even more enchanting adventures in the future. The latest installment in the Precure All Stars movie series came two years after the last Precure All Stars movie which was released in 2020.
Disclaimer- The article contains minor spoilers for the Eiga Precure All Stars F film.
New Precure anime film after Eiga Precure All Stars F
Currently, no information regarding the upcoming Precure anime film is available. The Precure All Stars series has gotten a new installment every year since 2009 with the exception of 2021 and 2022. It is speculated to be another Precure All-Stars film with yet another unique twist which will probably see the addition of a new generation of cures to the huge cast.
Fans eagerly gathered for the opening of Eiga Precure All Stars F, on September 15, 2023. The film is a special milestone in the beloved Precure franchise. The Precure anime film showcased an extraordinary ensemble cast, including all 77 magical girls from the entire range of the franchise's history. It had the girls from the very first installment, Futari wa Pretty Cure, to the ongoing series Soaring Sky! Precure (Hirogaru Sky! Precure).
Adding to the excitement is the introduction of new characters specifically created for the All-Stars film. Maaya Sakamoto voices the character Cure Supreme/Prim, while Atsumi Tanezaki lends her voice to Pūka. Prim, a brand-new Precure, undergoes a transformation into Cure Supreme and sets out on a journey to meet other members of the Cure Sky Team.
The Precure anime film's soundtrack is just as appealing. The theme song titled Ureshikute (I'm Happy) is performed by Ikimono-gakari, while Ami Ishii and Machico, who have previously contributed to the series, handle the opening theme For F.
Talented singers from different seasons of Precure such as Chihaya Yoshitake, Carin Isobe, Rie Kitagawa, Yuri Komagata, and Kanako Miyamoto unite to deliver a captivating insert song. It has been a few years since the last Precure anime film, Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories was released in 2018.
The success of Eiga Precure All Stars F, which premiered in September 2023, has left fans excited and eagerly anticipating what the upcoming 2024 Precure film will have in store. However, as mentioned earlier, nothing has been revealed about the upcoming movie.
Final thoughts
Fans of the Precure All Stars crossover anime film series have plenty to be excited about. After the release of the 20th-anniversary Precure anime film, Eiga Precure All-Stars F, there's no news of a new Precure film coming in 2024.
This announcement has left fans eagerly awaiting their next magical adventure. The heartwarming stories and legacy of Precure continue to captivate audiences, ensuring that the magic keeps enchanting fans.
