Magical Girl Site's creator demands royalties from Twitter CEO Elon Musk

Magical Girl Site manga author Kentaro Sato wants new Twitter CEO Elon Musk to pay a royalty of $1 billion for the usage of his manga artwork in a post he made on March 28, 2022.

Elon Musk is an avid user of Twitter, even though not everyone appreciates his presence on the platform. Users get particularly infuriated by his refusal to credit the artist while posting any artwork.

When he was previously called out for it, he blatantly refused to acknowledge any artist, claiming that it was destroying the medium.

CEO Elon Musk is strongly against crediting artwork on Twitter

Screenshot of Magical Girl Site creator Kentaro Sato's tweet (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Magical Girl Site creator Kentaro Sato has pointed out that Twitter CEO Elon Musk used his manga artwork in a meme he posted back in March. The translation of his tweet explains how Musk had posted his artwork without his permission, and thus he demands $1 billion for the usage fee.

While it was unclear from the original tweet if the manga author was serious or joking, he followed it up with additional tweets.

He posted manga panels from where the crying Aya Asagiri meme had originated, while also promoting the first volume of his manga series.

Most people on the platform supported the artist, asking for royalties for the usage of his artwork, given the fortune the CEO possesses. However, one Twitter user brought back a few of the SpaceX Founder's old tweets, giving his opinions on crediting artworks.

He had previously posted a picture of a NieR:Automata artwork without giving any credit for the same. When he was asked by other users to do so, he refused to credit the artist and claimed that the need to credit the artist was destroying the medium, given that anyone could find the original artist themselves if they wanted to.

While the Tesla CEO himself deleted his tweets, the original artist of the artwork tweeted out her response to the same.

While several people supported her in that debacle as well, including the official Twitter account of NieR:Automata game, several Twitter users sided with Elon Musk. They claimed that Musk not giving credit for the artwork in his tweet gave more exposure to the artist and that she should be thankful.

These tweets were followed up with several other infuriating tweets asking the artist if she had credited the original artist who had created the game character's design in the first place.

Given how Elon Musk and his fans have previously given their opinions on not crediting an artist, it remains to be seen how the CEO will react to Magical Girl Site creator Kentaro Sato's tweet.

