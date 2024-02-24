NieR: Automata anime announces 2024 release for cour 2 with new visual

The second cour of the NieR: Automata anime is all set to broadcast in 2024, as announced by the anime's official staff on Saturday, February 24, 2024. Along with this information, a new visual, drawn by the anime's character designer and chief animation director, Jun Nakai, has been unveiled.

NieR: Automata anime is based on the eponymous action RPG game developed by PlatinumGames and published by Square Enix. The post-apocalyptic sci-fi anime premiered in January 2023.

However, several production issues hampered the anime's original release schedule. Nevertheless, the second course's announcement has been a welcome one for the fans.

NieR: Automata anime set to return with a cour 2 in 2024

On Saturday, February 24, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for NieR: Automata anime revealed that the anime's second cour will air in 2024. While a narrower release date wasn't given, fans can expect it to be revealed sooner rather than later.

It is presumed, not confirmed that Crunchyroll will stream the anime, considering the anime streaming platform streamed the first season.

Aside from the release window's announcement, a new key visual draw by the post-apocalyptic sci-fi anime's character designer and chief animation director, Jun Nakai, has been unveiled.

2B, as seen in the key visual (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The illustration features android 2B, a combat model for the YoRHa Troops, lying down. From the visual, it appears as if she's injured. Overall, the key visual heightens the anticipation for the NieR: Automata anime's second cour.

Previously, a 40-second video comprised of clips from the original anime was shared to announce the production of the second cour. It was a pleasant surprise, considering the anime had several production-related issues that hampered the original release schedule.

2B, as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

With the release window for the anime's cour 2 finally announced, fans can expect a full-length trailer sooner rather than later. Notably, the first part of NieR: Automata Ver.1.1a anime premiered on January 8, 2023.

Later, the staff delayed the anime's episode 4 from January 28, 2023, to February 28, 2023, due to the pandemic. Episode 9 was also pushed back due to production issues, and finally, episodes 9-12 were released all at once on July 23, 2023.

9S, as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Ryoji Masuyama directed the anime's first cour at A-1 Pictures. Interestingly, Ryoji-san was also in charge of the series composition with Yoko Taro from the original game's team. Jun Nakai designed the characters, and also served as the chief animation director, while MONACA composed the series' music.

The narrative for the sci-fi anime is set in a post-apocalyptic, dystopian world, where powerful mechanical beings from another world have ousted humanity. As a last resort to reclaim the land, the human resistance sends a force of androids. Thus follows the tale of 2B, 9S, and A2, as they strive to complete their mission.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.