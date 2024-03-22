NieR: Automata Ver1.1a cour 2 unveils first PV and new visual

On Friday, March 22, 2024, the official site and X handle for NieR: Automata Ver1.1a cour 2 shared the first promotional video featuring 2B and 9S. At the same time, the staff also unveiled a new key visual. The highly anticipated sequel will premiere in 2024.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a cour 2 continues the original anime, which ran from January 8, 2023, to July 23, 2023. Produced by A-1 Pictures, the anime is an adaptation of the eponymous action RPG game developed by PlatinumGames and published by Square Enix.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a cour 2's trailer showcases 2B and 9S fighting mechanical lifeforms

As mentioned, the official staff for NieR: Automata Ver1.1a cour 2 revealed the first teaser PV and a new key visual on Friday, March 22, 2024. The sequel was earlier announced to premiere in 2024.

The latest teaser trailer, titled Promotion File 010, highlights 2B and 9S taking on several mechanical lifeforms. Interestingly, the video has a noisy effect, which adds aesthetic brilliance to the trailer. Moreover, the characters aren't explicitly shown except for their silhouettes.

Interestingly, A2 also appears at the end of the video, looking determined. While the trailer doesn't reveal an exact release date, it confirms NieR: Automata Ver1.1a cour 2's 2024 release.

A new key visual for NieR: Automata Ver1.1a cour 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

At the same time, the staff revealed the second key visual. Following 2B in the first visual, the new one shows 9S and A2 lying on the ground. Notably, Jun Nakai, the anime's character designer and chief animation director, has drawn this illustration.

In addition to the key visual and the trailer, the staff announced that a special program commemorating the release of the first cour's Blu-Ray version will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV on March 30, 2024, at 12 am JST.

The game's supervisor, Yosuke Saito; composer, Yoko Taro; anime's director, Ryoji Masuyama; and animation producer, Shota Fuji, will attend the program and discuss the episodes from the first cour's production.

2B, as seen in NieR: Automata anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The first part of the NieR: Automata anime was directed by Ryoji Masamuya at A-1 Pictures, with Jun Nakai as the character designer. Ryoji-san also worked on the series composition with Yoko Taro from the original game's staff. MONACA composed the music for the anime.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a cour 2 will continue the events of the first part. Based on the original game, the anime tells the tale of a dystopian Earth invaded by powerful mechanical beings from another world.

Ousted from the Earth, the surviving humanity seeks shelter on the moon. They plan to launch a counterattack using android soldiers to reclaim the Earth. Thus, the story follows 2B, 9S, and A2 as they strive to complete their mission.

