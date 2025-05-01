Oda shares new Zoro illustration for One Piece Knowledge King contest

Thursday, May 1, 2025 saw X (formerly Twitter) user and series leaker @pewpiece share a new illustration of Roronoa Zoro for the sixth One Piece Knowledge King contest winner. The Knowledge King contest is an annual examination event hosted by Shueisha and Oda, where fans test their knowledge of the manga by answering 100 questions.

The sixth contest took place during the 2024 year, starting in July and ending in December at the Jump Festa 2025 stage. Likewise, 2025’s contest is the seventh annual Knowledge King contest and will begin in June 2025. Pre-registration opens on May 12 and runs until June 21, with the online test taking place the next day.

Sixth One Piece Knowledge King winner’s reward is an in-action drawing of Roronoa Zoro with the Wado Ichimonji

As mentioned above, the illustration reward for the sixth One Piece Knowledge King winner is an illustration of Roronoa Zoro. The illustration is personally addressed to the winner by series creator Eiichiro Oda, who also drew the artwork.

It features a bloodied and seemingly mid-battle Zoro with his trademark bandana on and the Wado Ichimonji in his mouth. The illustration is also personally addressed to the winner, known as Natsu publicly, and signed by Oda.

The Knowledge King contest pulls from events and information ranging from the manga’s first volume to the latest at the time, as well as the Vivre Card databook. This volume range was the first to the 109th for the sixth annual contest.

Following the online test, the top 100 contestants competed in person on One Piece Day ‘24 in Makuhari. The top 10 from this exam competed in the “Summit War” at Jump Festa 2025, and were whittled down to four finalists.

In addition to getting the chance to request a drawing from Oda, Natsu also posed with a flag-themed after the series and received a golden trophy celebrating his win. The trophy featured a base with an inscribed plaque and a golden image of Gear 5 Luffy in the iconic Nika pose from the Wano Country Arc’s climax.

Prior winners also received a trophy featuring Luffy in various forms, and were able to request their own specific drawings. These included drawings of Franky, Charlotte Katakuri, Luffy in both base and Gear 5 form, and Nami with Enel’s Devil Fruit powers.

Some previous winners also received custom Vivre Cards depicting themselves, but this reward hasn’t been given out since Yamasan won it in the 2022 contest.

Oda’s manga series began serializing in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump shonen manga magazine in July 1997, and it is still ongoing today. However, the manga is in its Final Saga, and is likewise expected to end sometime in the next few years. Toei Animation’s television anime adaptation of the series recently returned from a six-month hiatus with overhauled production standards.

