One Piece chapter 1052 (leaked): Wano country celebrates and the World Government ponders next move

Fans are losing their heads with the new spoilers from One Piece chapter 1052. We talked about the previous leaks in a different article, but a trusty source of spoilers leaked what appears to be the entire chapter just a few hours ago. We will go through it and tell you all about the leaks from One Piece.

Warning: This article contains spoilers.

One Piece chapter 1052 confirms the closing of the Wano arc

What is new about One Piece Chapter 1052

One Piece Episode 1052 begins in the Holy Land Mary Geoise, where the Elders speak about Nika's new appearance in the new world. At the same time, they lament the fall of two of the Yonko, claiming they will not be able to keep this from the public.

They contact the ships near Wano, wondering if Zunesha has vanished. The agent of the CP0 that managed to escape the country confirmed it was true. One of the Elders tells them that Wano’s borders are still closed, making another claim that the country's new leaders must be smarter with this change of mind on their plans.

The world government cannot send troops to take the country with their borders closed. The Elder is at least happy the agents will be able to bring Nico Robin with them, and the agent lies, telling them they will. The Den Den Mushi gets interference, and someone tells the agents they will be rescued soon.

Meanwhile, the inhabitants of Wano are celebrating the end of the 20 years of terror they went through. Inside, Onigashima, Hawkins, and Drake, severely injured, start to talk.

Drake commented on Hawkins' critical state, mentioning that the cards told him he would be all right if he did not betray Kaido. The latter comments on how he saw death the day he met Kaido, making him his subordinate. But Kid and his crew were the same, and they fought against the Yonko.

Drake remembers the moment he told Hawkins if he wanted to change sides, and Hawkins replied that there was someone with a 1% chance of survival until the following day. Drake asks who this person was, and Hawkins claims it was himself before passing out.

Wano country citizens celebrate the end of this One Piece era

A seven-day time skip occurs, and we can see what is happening inside Wano. The town folks do not want to take the decorations away as the Shogun told them there would be a new party. Inside the school, kids learn about the heroes of their country under the tutelage of a new teacher. He tells them they will begin with Kouzuki Oden.

Some citizens are surprised that Oiran Komurasaki was the daughter of Oden, who was saved from the burning castle 20 years ago by Kawamatsu the Kappa. They are also surprised that Kyoshiro’s true identity was Denjiro.

One Piece Episode 1052 continues in Paradise. People are commenting on how the new Joy Boy defeated Kaido. They are sad that they cannot meet the new hero at the same level as the Sword God.

In Ringo, Kawamatsu and Kinemon talk near a temple. Kinemon wants to build a sanctuary for the Fallen to see the capital, just like Ryuma, the Sword God. In this sanctuary, people would be able to honor Oden, the Daimyos that fought for their country like Yasuie, and their fallen comrades like Ashura and Izou.

Onimaru and Marco arrive, where they are chatting, and the former is happy, making Kinemon say how glad he is he survived, to later ask Marco if he agrees with what he said.

Marco agrees that there is nothing better than resting in peace in your own home. Although Marco is sad, he survived while another of his friends did not. Kawamatsu agrees and asks Kinemon to pray for the heroes who are no longer with them.

Yamato is sitting on the roof of the Shogun’s castle; she is hungry but does not want to admit it. Suddenly Hiyori calls her brother and Yamato to tell them Luffy and Zoro have awakened.

Hiyori kicks Momonosuke, but he claims it did not hurt. Luffy and Zoro are indeed awake and are asking for meat and sake, respectively. Momonosuke asks for them to be brought food.

They ask for more, but Momonosuke tells them to save their appetites for the celebration they will have tonight. He was waiting for them to wake up. But neither of the Mugiwara recognizes him, making Momonosuke angry and remembering them who he is.

The pirates are surprised, but then Luffy remembers it was true that Momonosuke became an adult. Zoro claims Momonosuke has an intimidating body, and he wants to try and defeat him.

Momonosuke does not know how to calm them down and asks Nami for help, groping her while he does. Nami punches him in, letting her go off her, and he claims he is still only eight years old. While Nami ponders this, Luffy and Zoro claim that Momonosuke is still an idiot.

Brook and Sanji welcomed him to the world of adults and claim he just lost his privileges. Yamato puts a tray over his head to make him look like his father and tells him he may be eight, but he has the body of Oden, making the kid tell her to stop putting trays in his head.

Yamato claims Momonosuke should be grateful for his muscular body and thanks to his parents, who also assure him he will be the best swordsman in all of Wano. The kid replies he will try.

Nami tells Yamato it is time to take a celebratory bath since the prayer is over. They explain to Luffy and Zoro that the tradition in Wano is to stop with important activities when asking the Gods for help.

Luffy thanked Yamato because she stopped eating and bathing for them to get better, and Jinbe claimed she was a great person. Zoro observes they are both cleaner than they should be, and Hiyori says it is because she cleaned them while they were resting, making Sanji mad.

Zoro remembers what he told Sanji, if he was not the same after their fight with King and Queen, to kill him. Zoro tries to, but Sanji stops him claiming it is all over. We then get a scene of Yamato bathing with the men while the women complain about their noises and remember good times.

People are claiming the big party will be today, so they need to ask other parts of the country to come celebrate. We can see other crews getting ready to sail now that Franky has repaired their ships. Kid and Killer told their crews to be alert because they were the biggest targets for everyone.

The new Emperors of the Sea are teased with One Piece episode 1052

One Piece Episode 1052 continues with Law and Beepo talking about their lack of information from the outside because of the closed borders and how their bounties must have increased to numbers they have never seen before.

Apollo tells them that the media has already published what happened, and their bounties are in the newspaper. The newspapers contain the new bounties and those who will be the New Emperors of the Sea, but we cannot see them.

We can see someone with a flower on their back flying near the sea near the country while talking in the Den Den Mushi. Green Bull is the identity of the mysterious character, who is on his way to Wano, with Ryokugyu asking him not to do anything unnecessary. One Piece Episode 1052 ends there.

In summation

The One Piece Wano arc is coming close, with our heroes celebrating and a new threat approaching. We will have to wait until the chapter is officially released for us to get all the details, but it seems this amazing arc is coming to an end.

Many fans were disappointed with the defeat of Kaido and Big Mom, waiting for there to be more of them before the closing of the arc, but it seems this will be all we get.

Keep up with all the news and content relating to One Piece and this exciting closer for a great arc.

