One Piece Chapter 1062 allegedly to be delayed by 1 week

Despite Chapter 1061 not even being unofficially released, fans are already getting leaked information on One Piece Chapter 1062. Unfortunately, the early leak doesn’t cover any story aspects and is instead focused on the issue’s release schedule.

Per ScotchInformer, a reputable leaker and trusted news source within the series’ community, One Piece Chapter 1062 will be delayed by one week. As a result, fans won’t see the issue’s official release until Friday, October 7, thanks to upcoming publication date changes for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest news and speculates on why series’ author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda may be delaying One Piece chapter 1062.

One Piece Chapter 1062’s alleged one-week delay could be teasing major events coming in near-future issues

The news from ScotchInformer on the apparent change in the release schedule for One Piece Chapter 1062 comes as fans wait with bated breath for more hints and brief spoilers. Unfortunately, Scotch’s notification of 1062’s delay didn’t come with any tease of story content for either 1062 or 1061.

While there are numerous reasons why Oda would be taking this last-minute break, a few options stand out from the crowd in light of recent developments. One such option is that Oda needs time to fully flush out the Reverie’s events, assuming that Chapter 1061 sees Jewelry Bonney begin telling the Straw Hats about what happened at the Reverie.

While Oda probably has a general idea planned out, he likely needs to work through the specific details and events leading up to Cobra’s death and Vivi’s kidnapping. Furthermore, he’d also need to show exactly how the Revolutionary Army commanders were able to escape with Kuma while Sabo was forced to stay behind.

There could also be an upcoming battle scene for which Oda needs time to draw in great detail, possibly featuring the Straw Hats against another pirate crew. Alternatively, this potential battle scene could show readers how the Reverie’s events went down, with Sabo and the Commanders already confirmed to have fought Fujitora and Ryokugyu.

However, a much more likely reason is simply that Oda needs a health break. The series has gone with minimal breaks since returning from a preparatory hiatus in late July, and while fans appreciate the consistency, it likely wears on Oda.

Thankfully, One Piece fans have historically proven themselves supportive of Oda’s health breaks, which is unlikely to change for One Piece Chapter 1062.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

