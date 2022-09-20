First One Piece Chapter 1061 hints have fandom on edge

On Tuesday morning, trusted sources such as Redon and Twitter user @YonkouProd (Yonkou) started dropping One Piece Chapter 1061 hints. While nothing definitive or indicative has come from the hints released as of this article’s writing, there are a few things fans have pulled out.

The hints are also receiving more attention for One Piece Chapter 1061 than they did the issue before, with Chapter 1060 ending on such an intriguing cliffhanger. While there isn’t much to say about what Chapter 1061’s story content could be, it seems clear that fans can expect a quality issue based on what has been teased so far.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available One Piece Chapter 1061 hints.

One Piece Chapter 1061 hints tease a slight step down in quality amidst unexpected developments

The first hint for the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1061 came on Saturday, September 17. While the tweet has since been deleted, some screenshots show the hint as being an angel emoji followed by a girl emoji. This has led many to suspect that Urouge may be making an appearance alongside Jewelry Bonney.

However, some argue that the hint is trying to communicate something about Bonney herself. Perhaps she is revealed to be from a Sky Island herself, making her either Birkan or Skypiean, or even hailing from a yet-to-be-introduced Sky Island. Some are also arguing that the angel emoji could be attempting to represent the Lunarians, suggesting Bonney either has info on them or is one herself.

The next hint for One Piece Chapter 1061 came in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 20. This time, the hint came from Yonkou, where the reputable series leaker and Twitter user warned fans to “expect the unexpected.”

As is typical of Yonkou’s hints, the incredibly cryptic warning gave no indication of what they meant, leading fans to begin theorizing wildly. Combined with the previous hint, many fans suspect either an appearance by Urouge in the issue or a reveal of Bonney’s lineage and backstory.

The latter point is further bolstered by the next hint, which was also revealed on Tuesday morning, September 20. The hint comes from Redon and features a GIF of two men dancing in a room as a strobe light flashes. Many fans are taking the strobe light’s flashing as an indication that a flashback will be taking place in the issue, which as of now, would most likely be Bonney’s.

However, the flashback doesn’t necessarily need to be about Bonney’s youth, origins, or how she ended up in her current situation. Many fans think it’s more likely that her flashback concerns the Reverie and Kuma than her character and origins. This would certainly make sense considering the emphasis placed on the Reverie’s events in the most recent issues.

Similarly, the fourth and final hint for One Piece Chapter 1061 comes again from Redon. Unfortunately, the hint is only a commentary on the chapter, with Redon saying it’s a “very good” and “interesting” issue but not as exceptional as the previous three were.

This is all fans have to go on so far for One Piece Chapter 1061’s story content. While more hints will likely be posted today and spoilers revealed by Wednesday night, fans thankfully don’t have to wait much longer for more information on the issue.

