One Piece chapter 1096 hint teases God Valley flashback ending as soon as it began

Wednesday, October 18, 2023, saw leaks for the upcoming issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine be released, bringing with them the One Piece chapter 1096 preview. These preview hints are usually the editor’s notes on the upcoming issue, which promote the upcoming release for the series during a break week.

However, this latest hint is especially noteworthy, as it seemingly suggests that One Piece chapter 1096 will return to Egghead Island instead of continuing the God Valley flashback. This news is especially jarring for fans, as many were extremely excited to see what the flashback had to offer them and whether or not it would reveal the events of the God Valley Incident.

Unfortunately for fans, the editor’s note preview for One Piece chapter 1096 suggests that the events in Egghead, Luffy and co’s next moves will be the issue’s main focus. While this is undoubtedly upsetting, there is a slight silver lining regarding these previews, which many fans seem to be overlooking at the time of this article’s writing.

One Piece chapter 1096 editor’s note suggests God Valley Flashback’s quick end, but shouldn’t be trusted

As mentioned above, the leaks of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine brought with them the reveal of the editor’s note for One Piece chapter 1096. This editor’s note was shared by reputable series leaker and X (formerly Twitter) user @pewpiece (PewPiece). PewPiece’s post to the social media website detailing the editor’s note preview can be seen above.

The editor’s note suggests that the upcoming release will focus on Egghead Island and Luffy and the Straw Hats’ next moves rather than continue the God Valley Flashback. While upsetting news, there is a reason why fans shouldn’t jump to conclusions based on this one piece of information.

Evidently speaking, the editor’s note previews for author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s manga series have been extremely misleading, often not correlating with the chapter in any way. There are several well-known examples of this happening in the past, with several even being as recent as earlier in the Egghead Island arc when the perspective was changing issue-to-issue.

With this in mind, fans almost certainly have nothing to worry about regarding the upcoming issue moving away from the God Valley flashback rather than continuing it. At the very least, the next chapter of the series will bounce back and forth between the two perspectives, which would still make for an extremely engaging string of chapters.

One Piece chapter 1096 is set to officially release via Shueisha’s various platforms on Monday, October 30, 2023, at 12 am Japanese Standard Time. Fans can read the chapter via Viz Media’s official website, the MANGA Plus website/app, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ paid subscription service.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

