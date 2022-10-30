One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda draws fanart for the Yoshihiro Togashi exhibition

Several manga artists have paid tribute to Yoshihiro Togashi for his 2022-2023 Tokyo exhibition, including the creator of the One Piece series.

Long before Eiichiro Oda was the cornerstone of Weekly Shonen Jump, there was the legendary Togashi. He is best known for his influential work in YuYu Hakusho, especially Hunter x Hunter. Right now, there is a Tokyo exhibition honoring his 35 years of hard work and dedication.

Oda and Togashi have taken part in joint interviews before, so they are familiar with each other. The One Piece creator honored the latter with some fanart to be put on display. Oda also talked about his experiences with Togashi's work and how much it has meant to him, in the past.

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda pays respects to Yoshihiro Togashi with some fanart

Luffy and Chopper hang out with Gon Freecss

Hunter❌Hunter @HxHSource Eiichiro Oda's illustration of Gon Freecss (w/ Luffy & Chopper) for Yoshihiro Togashi's Exhibition Eiichiro Oda's illustration of Gon Freecss (w/ Luffy & Chopper) for Yoshihiro Togashi's Exhibition https://t.co/vc7u8Kj6yG

Twitter user @HxHSource, who is a reliable source of information for all Togashi related projects, recently posted Oda's illustration for the Tokyo exhibition, which also includes his personal signature.

One Piece protagonist Monkey D. Luffy, along with the lovable Chopper, can be seen right beside Hunter x Hunter protagonist Gon Freecss. All three characters look straightforward with their arms crossed. In typical Luffy fashion, he smiles from ear to ear.

It is nice to see Gon Freecss draw in Oda's whimsical artstyle. He definitely shares Luffy's unwavering love for adventure. Of course, that's what their respective series is all about. These protagonists will likely get along very well, just as long as they don't argue about food.

Oda also talked about Togashi

Hunter❌Hunter @HxHSource Eiichiro Oda's comment for the Yoshihiro Togashi Exhibition Eiichiro Oda's comment for the Yoshihiro Togashi Exhibition https://t.co/0Cn4RmGUJu

@HxHSource also posted Oda's comments regarding Togashi's work. The One Piece creator went into detail regarding his relationship with his senior, as shown in the above Tweet.

It turns out that Oda has been following Togashi very closely ever since the 90's. When he was only a mere rookie in the manga industry, Oda had Togashi look at his own work. That speaks volumes to his high level of talent.

Freedom is a very important aspect of the One Piece series, so it's very interesting to see Oda talking about Level E in such a manner. It was not Togashi's most well-known work, but it definitely resonated with Oda.

Other famous mangaka have paid their respects

Araki’s Art @ByAraki Yusuke Urameshi drawn by Araki for Yoshihiro Togashi's exhibition, 2022. Yusuke Urameshi drawn by Araki for Yoshihiro Togashi's exhibition, 2022. https://t.co/TSiToXtA9r

The One Piece author isn't the only famous mangaka to partake in the art exhibition. Other artists include Hirohiko Araki from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, Gege Akutami from Jujutsu Kaisen, and Sui Ishida from Tokyo Ghoul. There will likely be more to follow in the coming days and weeks.

Togashi certainly left a huge mark in the manga industry. Several popular artists have paid their respects to his work. A fair amount were even directly influenced by him. A particularly famous example involves YuYu Hakusho's character Hiei, who gave way to Sasuke Uchiha of Naruto fame.

Funny enough, both One Piece and Hunter x Hunter are still ongoing, although the latter is currently in its final saga. It speaks to the longevity of both series when both are still popular in the manga community. Perhaps someday Togashi will draw something for Oda during his art exhibition.

