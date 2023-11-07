One Piece Film Red reaches the same milestone as Hayao Miyazaki's Princess Mononoke

One Piece Film Red has surpassed 20.18 billion Yen in earnings (Approx. $134 Million USD) in Japan since its opening in August 2022, and now ties with Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke as the #7 highest earning film of all time in Japan, along with being the #4 highest-earning anime film in the country.

Bolstered by encore screenings, the latest One Piece film rose to the #1 spot in the first weekend of its return, with a box office sales of 159.2 Million Yen (Approx. $1.06 Million USD) in its first three days.

About One Piece Film Red as it ties with Princess Mononoke at #7 among Highest Earning Films in Japan

Released as part of the franchise’s 25th Anniversary, One Piece Film Red has become the most successful in the One Piece franchise, having surpassed One Piece: Stampede to take the number one spot.

The film has previously earned several awards for its stunning soundtrack and excellent animation, along with its story. Focusing on a new addition to Luffy and Shanks' dynamic with Shanks’ adopted daughter Uta, it sees Luffy and friends taken to another dimension entirely through Uta’s musical powers.

Things escalate as it is revealed that Uta’s powers have awoken a slumbering demon of music, who may just destroy the world should he be set free upon the world.

Taking viewers through a journey of music, fantastical worlds, over the top fights and encounters with Shanks himself, it is no wonder that One Piece Film Red has gone on to be such a massive success. Quickly it has cemented itself within the One Piece canon as the epitome of what the medium can do.

From rave reviews and having previously smashed the record against other high earning anime films, this latest installment of One Piece films proves to have the legs to make it even further than in the past.

One Piece Film Red's previous acheivements

Luffy and Uta from the movie. (Image via Toei Animation)

The movie had previously overtaken Howl’s Moving Castle as the #5 highest-earning anime film in Japan, and with worldwide earnings has also surpassed Howl’s Moving Castle as #4 highest-earning anime film around the world. Now it has taken yet another classic Ghibli film’s position, establishing itself as a smash hit for both One Piece and Toei Animation.

Thanks to the encore screenings, the film has soared to higher levels than were expected last year.

One Piece is already a massive franchise, and this film has only proven it has a lot of strength behind it yet. Undoubtedly bringing in new fans and old fans, One Piece Film Red is proof that Luffy and the gang have a lot of strength behind them.

