One Piece greenlights official novel on Roronoa Zoro 

One Piece will be releasing a novel on the fan-favorite Roronoa Zoro. This announcement was made by Shueisha on the 22nd issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This novel will follow the life of the Pirate Hunter before his encounter with Monkey D. Luffy.

One Piece is one of Shueisha’s best-performing shonen titles and has released over 1000 chapters. Meanwhile, one of the key reasons for a novel that is dedicated specifically to Zoro could be because of his popularity. He is considered a fan favorite and is certainly one of the most loved characters on the show, second only to the series protagonist, Luffy.

Additional news surrounding the One Piece novel

The novel that focuses on the Pirate Hunter is titled Zoro - Josho Sasakaze. It will explore the life of Zoro before he encountered Luffy and joined the Straw Hat Pirates. When he was first introduced in the show, he was already a skilled swordsman who took on bounties to hunt down pirates.

It will be interesting to see the events that shaped Zoro and made him the person he is today. Another exciting angle that the novel could cover is his relationship with Johnny and Yosaku, as they were his former bounty-hunting partners. The formation of their bond and the events that led to it could be explored as well.

Zoro as seen in the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

Another piece of information that was shown in the animanga series was concerning Zoro’s lineage. It was revealed that Zoro was a descendant of the Shimotsuki Clan that hailed from Wano. It could also be a reason for Zoro’s natural inclination towards swordsmanship. The novel could give readers more context surrounding this as well as his family members.

Meanwhile, the next volume of the One Piece manga is something fans will look forward to because Sanji Vinsmoke and Zoro will receive a special feature along with a dedicated poster and some stickers.

More about Zoro

Zoro wielding three blades at the same time (Image via Toei Animation)

Zoro was the first-ever member to join the Straw Hat Pirates. Since then, he has come a long way and is recognized as Monkey D. Luffy’s right-hand man. He is one of the best swordsmen in the series and is a direct descendant of Shimotsuki Ryuma, who was a legendary swordsman from Wano. He has a bounty of 1.1 billion Beri, making him one of the most sought-after pirates in the series.

He created his own style of swordsmanship, which involved wielding three blades at the same time. His goal in life is to become the strongest-ever swordsman of his time. It is because he gave his word to his cousin when he was young.

His quest, ever since, has been to fulfill his dream of becoming the greatest swordsman. One of his biggest rivals in this series is Mihawk, because he too is considered one of the strongest swordsmen ever.

