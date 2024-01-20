One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen meet an unexpected crossover with Buggy vs. Sukuna fan animation

In an intriguing twist that has captivated fans, an unexpected crossover between One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen has emerged. A creative fan took to animation to blend these two iconic worlds, replacing Mahoraga, the formidable shikigami from Jujutsu Kaisen, with the whimsically notorious Buggy the Clown from One Piece.

This unexpected switch, featuring Buggy maneuvering through Ryomen Sukuna's slashes, has created a lot of buzz online. The clip has swiftly gained popularity on X, as fans of both series express admiration for this unique artistic fusion, and some have also commented on how accurately this fits with Buggy's character.

One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen worlds collide in a fan-made Buggy vs. Sukuna animation

Expand Tweet

Any One Piece fan is well-acquainted with the captivating presence of Buggy the Star Clown, a character who stands out prominently in the series. Introduced as one of the early villains, Buggy has not only remained a recurring figure but has also gone through a remarkable ascent within the narrative.

Despite his weaknesses and a personality marked by vanity and egotism, Buggy has risen to prominence within the series. His journey saw him ascend to the prestigious position of one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea. Building on this achievement, he was then recognized as an Emperor of the Sea.

Expand Tweet

Having consumed the Paramecia-type Devil Fruit known as the Bara Bara no Mi, Buggy possesses the unique ability to effortlessly disassemble and reassemble his body at will. This extraordinary power grants him permanent immunity from being cut or pierced, essentially rendering him invulnerable to sharp attacks.

Given Buggy's exceptional capabilities, a lot of fans wanted to see him animated in Mahoraga's role in a particular scene from the Shibuya arc. This scene depicts the shikigami walking resolutely towards Sukuna, despite being slashed repeatedly by his formidable Domain Expansion, Malevolent Shrine.

Fortunately for fans, their wishes were granted by an animator on X known as @ByAcekun. This talented artist delivered a stunning animation featuring Buggy seamlessly walking through the slashes. Notably, the clip showcases the slashes severing his head, only for it to effortlessly reattach to his body moments later, a testament to his extraordinary powers.

Expand Tweet

The animation from @ByAcekun has garnered over 21,000 likes on X with over 600,000 views. The response to it has been overwhelmingly positive, as One Piece fans are making memes about how Buggy, with his powers, would be able to solo Jujustu Kaisen's whole universe.

While such claims are undoubtedly exaggerated, they underscore the remarkable journey of Buggy. His sheer luck and showmanship elevated him to pivotal status in One Piece, which leads to intriguing speculation about the potential impact he could have if he were to cross over into the JJK verse.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, the endeavor to reimagine this particular scene from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has garnered the attention of more than one artist. On X, artist @CrimsonRLD has also revealed their interpretation of the scene with Buggy, which has been warmly received by fans.

This version stands out for its fluid animation and adeptly captures the essence of the original scene while also giving Buggy the aura of a showman. This trend gives fans of both series something to bond upon and enjoy while also making it obvious that Buggy might just be one of the toughest opponents for Sukuna to defeat.