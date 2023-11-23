Buggy's Awakening is key to defeating One Piece's final villain and more

One Piece is a series filled with theories about what the title treasure is, the Void Century, the motivations of the World Government, and even how Luffy is going to become the Pirate King. In that regard, amidst the insane amount of theories out there, the role Buggy the Clown could play in the final arc might be undermined, but is very interesting to analyze, nonetheless.

Buggy has always been a bit of a comedic character, finessing his rise to a Yonko-level pirate. However, considering some material and theories out there, his role in the One Piece finale could be quite interesting.

After all, Buggy has been around since the very beginning of the story and there could be a lot to explore about his character when the right moment comes, especially regarding his Devil Fruit and a potential awakening.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series.

Explaining the theory of Buggy's Devil Fruit awakening in the One Piece series

Buggy the Clown has been around in the One Piece series since the early days of the East Blue saga, being one of Luffy's first enemies and the first Devil Fruit he encountered, so he is a veteran in the series.

And while his evolution has been that of a comedic character, not too dissimilar to, say, Mr. Satan from the Dragon Ball franchise, there is a possibility that, much like Akira Toriyama's world champion, he could play a pivotal role in the finale.

One of the first reasons for this is the constant rise of Buggy, even going as far as reaching Yonko status - all while having two prominent pirates in his crew, Mihawk and Crocodile. On the other hand, Buggy's Chop-Chop Fruit was originally meant to be for Luffy, according to some rumors that have spread over the years, which adds to the level of importance author Eiichiro Oda gave to this Devil Fruit.

There is also the theory that Buggy's Devil Fruit could belong to a deity, much like Luffy's Gomu-Gomu Fruit belongs to the Sun God, Nika. Additionally, there is an argument that is related to an earth god because Buggy has to keep his feet on the ground to use his abilities, which directly connects to the Pangea Castle where the Gorosei lives, since Pangea used to be a time in human history when all the continents were united, much like the Red Line Continent in the series.

This all suggests that Buggy's Devil Fruit awakening could be pivotal in the final arc, giving him the ability to perhaps save a lot of people or maintain or separate a certain structure at a moment of crisis.

Why Buggy's Devil Fruit awakening might not matter in the story

One Piece has a lot of theories and many of them have the potential to make sense, especially considering how fans have even nailed some events in the series, but that doesn't mean that every theory is going to be true. The possibility of Buggy's Devil Fruit awakening playing a major role in the One Piece finale could be far-fetched.

Oda has always used Buggy as One Piece's answer to Dragon Ball's Mr. Satan, as mentioned earlier, and his role in the series could solely remain as a comedic one. After all, Oda already has a lot on his plate when it comes to characters to handle and the many different plot threads he has structured over the years, which is why focusing on Buggy out of all characters could be a risky decision.

This is not to say that Buggy won't have a role to play in the final arc, but rather that fans of everybody's favorite pirate clown should keep their expectations low.

Final thoughts

Buggy has become a fan-favorite in the One Piece universe because of his antics and there are some valid arguments to say that he could play a role in the final arc. However, this is one of those theories that is better to take with a grain of salt to avoid getting a lot of expectations.

