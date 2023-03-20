One Piece leakers hint at Shanks dominating chapter 1079

One Piece is one of the classic animes of the generation which has significantly stood out from the crowd with its mind-blowing plot, fan-favorite characters, and smooth animation. It has set the benchmark for what an anime adaptation should look like.

One Piece manga has been in talks since its debut back in 1997, but chapter 1079 seems to be quite a hot topic, acquiring most of the attention in the fandom. This has something to do with the character Shanks, who is the center of all the hype. A mild spoiler has been ruling the internet after a tweet from a manga leaker went viral.

Shanks to be the center of attention in One Piece chapter 1079

With 101 volumes in total, One Piece has garnered a good reputation among manga readers across the globe. Its serialization is currently ongoing, so fans have high hopes for the content they are going to receive from the new chapters of their favorite manga. The next chapter is one of the most important ones in the series and has a surprise in store for fans.

The chapter will be published on March 27, 2023, and a viral spoiler has gotten fans excited about the same.

The spoiler did not reveal much about what would happen in the chapter, but it did provide insight into Shanks being the center of attention. The plot is expected to completely focus on him and fans are eager to see what the upcoming chapter has in store for them.

Shanks is a popular character in One Piece and is muscular and tall. He is said to be the most normal-sized human by far among the original line-up of the Four Emperors.

This serves as great news for all the Shanks-stans out there who have been over the moon since the spoiler was released.

What to expect from Chapter 1079

The upcoming chapter 1079 of One Piece is expected to begin with a continuation of the focus on Dr. Vegapunk and York, possibly with the latter explaining their motives. It is likely that Dr. Vegapunk will soon learn about the approaching Marine forces, which only Stussy and Sentomaru seem to be aware of. The focus will gradually shift to Shanks.

Additionally, the appearance of Jewelry Bonney in the previous chapter may prompt the mangaka, Eiichiro Oda, to shed light on the backstory of her father, Bartholomew Kuma, or even explore his origins in more detail.

Shanks will be the center of attention and fans are glad they received the spoiler for the upcoming chapter.

