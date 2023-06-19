One Piece live-action cast's heartfelt response to the official trailer strikes a chord with fans

With One Piece live-action series about to hit the screens on August 31, Netflix has released a video showcasing the cast’s reaction to the first official trailer. The trailer debuted with the Netflix TUDUM annual event held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, along with several other teasers, release dates, and more of some fan-favorite Netflix original shows.

The trailer features Oda-sensei’s East Blue Saga from the original One Piece manga, where Luffy gathers the founding members of the Straw Hat crew. The main showrunners of the series include Matt Owens (Luke Cage, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) and Steven Maeda (Daybreak, CSI: Miami), with Eiichiro Oda actively involved in the project.

The main cast reacts to watching their beloved One Piece live-action trailer

ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix @onepiecenetflix #onepiece @netflix Hold onto your straw hats nakama the cast of ONE PIECE is about to watch their very first teaser, and it’s packed with feels. Get ready to sail with them on August 31st #OnePieceAdaptation Hold onto your straw hats nakama the cast of ONE PIECE is about to watch their very first teaser, and it’s packed with feels. Get ready to sail with them on August 31st #OnePieceAdaptation #onepiece @netflix https://t.co/dihDursz9l

The main cast of the series reacting to the trailer includes Inaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji). Their reaction can be described as nothing less than purely heartfelt.

As the trailer played on, Inaki was brought to tears as he saw himself playing the part of Luffy. The rest of the cast, especially Mackenyu, was awe-struck at the stimulating and vibrant visuals, which have been quite accurately adapted from the original One Piece.

When the One Piece live-action trailer ends, the cast consoles Inaki, who conveys his affection and admiration for his fellow actors. Other actors harbor the same feelings as Inaki. It is pretty evident from their reactions that the actors are ardent fans of the series who feel lucky to have been able to portray their beloved characters.

The One Piece live-action trailer has divided the fandom. While some are criticizing the casting, others are supporting the remake for its stunning adaptation of the original One Piece. This has always been the case with live-action remakes, as it is very difficult to include the broad aesthetics of the anime. However, time will tell if the series will be able to prove the critics wrong and make history.

One Piece live-action series will consist of eight episodes running for almost one hour each. The extended cast includes- Morgan Davies (Koby), Ilia Isorelys Paulino (Alvida), McKinley Blecher (Arlong), Jeff Ward (Buggy), Vincent Regan (Garp), Aidan Scott (Helmeppo), Peter Gadiot (Shanks).

It further includes: Jean Henry (Fullbody), Len-Barry Simons (Chew), Alexander Maniatis (Klahadore), Steven Ward (Mihawk), Craig Fairbrass (Chef Zeff), Langley Kirkwood (Captain Morgan), Celeste Loots (Kaya), Chioma Umeala (Nojiko), Sven Ruygrok (Cabaji), Milton Schorr (Don Krieg), Maximilian Lee Piazza (young Zoro), Audrey Cymone (Kuina), Albert Pretorius (Buchi), and Nicole Fortuin (Ririka).

