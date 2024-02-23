One Piece Live Action nominated for Writer's Guild Award

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 saw The Writers Guild of America announce its nominations for this year’s honors in several different fields, with Netflix’s One Piece Live Action excitedly earning a spot. More specifically, the “Romance Dawn” episode of Netflix’s live-action production was nominated in the Children’s Episodic, Long Form and Specials category.

Likewise, the episode’s writers Matt Ownes and Steven Maeda were nominated alongside the selected One Piece Live Action episode. The two are also the showrunners for Netflix’s live-action adaptation of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series, which is the best-selling manga of all time.

While the series has stiff competition in the category it’s nominated to, fans are optimistic that the One Piece Live Action series can earn a significant award victory in the category. The series previous won two Kidscreen Awards of the three it was nominated for, and was also nominated for Best Hair Styling in the Children and Teen Television Programming category for the 11th annual MUAHS Awards.

One Piece Live Action looks to build on award season victories with a Writer’s Guild of America win

As mentioned above, the “Romance Dawn” episode of the One Piece Live Action series and its writers Matt Owens and Steven Maeda earned the nomination in the Children’s Episodic, Long Form and Specials category. The award ceremony which will announce the category’s winner is currently set to take place on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Other nominees in the category include:

“The Ballad of the Last Men” (Sweet Tooth), written by Jim Mickle & Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt; Netflix

“I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher” (Percy Jackson and the Olympians), written by Rick Riordan & Jonathan E. Steinberg; Disney+

“Say Cheese and Die!” (Goosebumps), written by Rob Letterman & Nicholas Stoller; Disney+

“What Guy Are You” (American Born Chinese), written by Kelvin Yu & Charles Yu; Disney+

While Netflix’s adaptational series has some stiff competition in the category, it nevertheless continues to have a strong chance of proving victorious come the awards ceremony. More specifically, the Romance Dawn episode being regarded as one of the strongest of the first season overall gives the series an excellent chance at a win.

The One Piece Live Action series debuted exclusively on Netflix worldwide on August 31, 2023, with all eight episodes of the first season being available to watch immediately. The first season was originally slated to have 10 episodes total, but this was later cut down to the final product of eight. The series is confirmed to have a second season on the way.

Oda’s original manga series first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997, where it is still serialized regularly today more than 26 years later. The series is said to be in its Final Saga, with Oda’s last estimate pegging the series as ending sometime in the next 2-3 years.

