One Piece live-action star reveals Oda's intriguing involvement

Over this past weekend, fans saw Netflix’s Tudum 2023 event take place, where the first trailer and premiere date for the streaming service's One Piece live-action series was revealed. While the trailer has been somewhat divisive amongst those in the general anime community, a vast majority of the franchise's fandom seems enthusiastic about the adaptation's quality.

While the trailer didn't give away much about the One Piece live-action series, it showed enough for current franchise fans to see the love and attention to detail put into its production. Easter eggs such as the live-action outfits being based on color spread outfits from the manga and characters spoken of but not appearing in the manga being present in live-action, excited fans.

In a recent interview, Monkey D. Luffy's actor in the One Piece live-action series, Iñaki Godoy, shared something that further inspired fans' confidence in the upcoming adaptation.

One Piece live-action actor Iñaki Godoy elaborates on how Oda's involvement gave "confidence" in role as Luffy

Spanish entertainment news website Sopitas recently conducted an interview with One Piece live-action star Iñaki Godoy about his role as Luffy in the upcoming series. Set to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, August 31, 2023, franchise fans are excitedly and patiently waiting for the series' arrival, sharing their utmost confidence in it.

Speaking of confidence, Godoy touched on how series creator, author, and illustrator Eiichiro Oda's involvement inspired him during his performance.

“The fact that Eiichiro Oda was involved gave me the confidence to move on and keep going because [Godoy] knew [Oda] wouldn’t let [the cast and staff] do something that wasn’t right,” he said, translated to English.

The interview also featured comments from other stars of the series, with Mackenyu pointing out an interesting concern. As expected, and as seemingly confirmed by Mackenyu's comments, the time constraints of a Netflix-format live-action series meant that some canonical events had to be cut or changed.

Mackenyu also stated, however, that Oda's final say and trust from the fans creates a situation where "whatever he wants to be in the series is what the fans are going to want." Mackenyu asserted that, given this, he's confident fans will be happy with the final product.

Likewise, the interview pointed out how Oda shut down adaptation proposals for years before joining hands with Netflix and showrunners Matt Owens and Steven Maeda. Oda also said in a statement that the series wouldn't go out until everyone was satisfied and that if a detail (no matter how small) didn't feel right, they would delay the series accordingly.

All in all, such comments from the actors and restatement of Oda's previous comments are only further inspiring confidence from franchise fans and prospective viewers of the adaptation alike.

