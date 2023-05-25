One Piece Netflix live-action gives a first look at the Going Merry in its latest teaser

Upcoming One Piece Netflix live-action series generated a buzz among fans as a new teaser featuring the iconic pirate ship, Going Merry, was released recently. The highly anticipated adaptation, helmed by creators Steven Maeda and Matt Owens, aims to capture the essence of Eiichiro Oda's beloved manga and anime series.

However, fans remain skeptical due to the history of unsuccessful live-action adaptations of popular anime and manga, particularly those with action-packed sequences and distinctive comedic elements. Despite this, many are hopeful, knowing that Eiichiro Oda will ensure the series meets his standards before its release.

Twitterati left disappointed with Going Merry's teaser from One Piece Netflix live-action series

One Piece is a popular anime series that will be adapted into a live-action series on Netflix. The latest teaser trailer released by Netflix features the famous ship Going Merry, which is a crucial part of the One Piece story. This has sparked a debate among fans, who are eager to see how the live-action series will turn out.

Looking at Going Merry's appearance, fans have been left worried, with many stating that the live-action One Piece adaptation may not be able to retain the essence of the original work and may therefore fall short of fan expectations.

Good bye. As a honest one piece fan since 2007, I've decided to stop supporting you by cancelling my subscription. We, the anime community, oppose this decision to adapt one piece into a live action movie. Now we will go to amazon prime permanently. @OP_SPOILERS2023 Dear @Netflix,Good bye. As a honest one piece fan since 2007, I've decided to stop supporting you by cancelling my subscription. We, the anime community, oppose this decision to adapt one piece into a live action movie. Now we will go to amazon prime permanently. @OP_SPOILERS2023 Dear @Netflix, Good bye. As a honest one piece fan since 2007, I've decided to stop supporting you by cancelling my subscription. We, the anime community, oppose this decision to adapt one piece into a live action movie. Now we will go to amazon prime permanently.

SchizoidPersona @PersonaSchizoid @OP_SPOILERS2023 Im pretty sure the going merry isn't actually supposed to look like a goat. Like Oda has drawn goats with ears and fur the going merry is supposed to be cute @OP_SPOILERS2023 Im pretty sure the going merry isn't actually supposed to look like a goat. Like Oda has drawn goats with ears and fur the going merry is supposed to be cute

Numerous live-action adaptations of anime series, such as Dragon Ball, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Gintama have struggled to recreate the essence of their source material. The challenges lie not in the quality of CGI or the performances of the actors, but in translating the unique elements of anime into a live-action format.

The fantastical and larger-than-life nature of shonen action anime poses a particularly difficult hurdle for adaptations. While certain anime with real-world elements can be successfully adapted, capturing the spirit and visual appeal of shonen action proves to be a different ball game.

corazon @cor4zoncr7 @OP_SPOILERS2023 Live action anime never gonna work especially for one piece 🤦‍♂️ @OP_SPOILERS2023 Live action anime never gonna work especially for one piece 🤦‍♂️

Let's Blender It @blender_it @OP_SPOILERS2023 I'm kind of dissappointed they should know we will compare this with anime and here I find too much detail in merry. Afterall they must have realise anime have more freedom with drawing and mostly with rubber hope cgi doesn't look creepy @OP_SPOILERS2023 I'm kind of dissappointed they should know we will compare this with anime and here I find too much detail in merry. Afterall they must have realise anime have more freedom with drawing and mostly with rubber hope cgi doesn't look creepy

Despite the concerns, fans are cautiously optimistic about the One Piece live-action series. The involvement of Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the original manga, provides reassurance that the adaptation will remain faithful to his vision.

Oda's commitment to quality is evident, as he has stated that the show will only be launched once he is completely satisfied with the final production. This dedication to preserving the series' essence has fans hopeful for a faithful and engaging live-action rendition of the beloved pirate tale.

What's next?

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga ONE PIECE's Netflix Live Action will be revealing a new Key Visual and opening a special 'Fan Site' on May 31st, 2023.



The adaptation is set to premiere in 2023. ONE PIECE's Netflix Live Action will be revealing a new Key Visual and opening a special 'Fan Site' on May 31st, 2023.The adaptation is set to premiere in 2023. https://t.co/cjLvevwzno

Netflix now plans to release individual character posters for the Straw Hat crew. These posters will likely be unveiled either one at a time, building anticipation with a weekly countdown or simultaneously, igniting excitement for the first teaser. Speculation swirls as to which character will be unveiled next, heightening the anticipation for each subsequent reveal.

At the end of the day, the success of the live-action series will depend on the fans and their ability to embrace the changes and adaptations that will undoubtedly occur. It's a tall order for the creators, but with dedication, passion, and a healthy dose of creativity, they just might be able to pull it off.

