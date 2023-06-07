One Punch Man creator gives Fubuki and others beach look in latest visual

One Punch Man is a very popular series, and one of the main reasons for the manga’s success is the artwork done by Yusuke Murata. While Saitama’s story started as a webcomic written and drawn by author ONE, it has since been serialized as a manga with Murata’s art, which has taken the series’ popularity to a whole new level, shown once again with the beach look in its recent artwork.

Murata’s art in One Punch Man deserves a lot of praise and this beach piece shows what he can do across a variety of different settings, which is worth the plaudits he has received.

New One Punch Man art in beach style

Volume 28 of the One Punch Man series, which was released on June 2, has a special artwork featuring Fubuki and several characters on the beach, which goes to show Yusuke Murata’s versatility as a creator. One of the biggest highlights was the display of Fubuki, a character who has been a fan favorite in recent years in the series.

Fubuki is a B-Class Rank 1 professional hero of the Hero Association in One Punch Man and also happens to be an esper and the sister of Tatsumaki, who is one of the S-Class heroes in the series. She goes by the name of Blizzard of Hell and starts as an opposition to Saitama and Genos because of how the former was rising through the ranks. However, she eventually does have a lot of development.

Due to Tatsumaki’s rise as an S-Class hero, Fubuki has developed an inferiority complex and a lot of insecurities, which is something that comes across in full force when she fights Saitama earlier in the story. However, once she is defeated, she begins to become a more introspective character and begins to question her actions and motivations.

The rise and success of One Punch Man

One Punch Man tells the story of Saitama, an extremely powerful superhero with the capacity of defeating any enemy with just one punch, as the title suggests. However, Saitama has to deal with perpetual boredom because he cannot find a rival worth his time and that has resulted in a lot of hilarious and fascinating moments.

The world, written by author ONE and drawn by artist Yusuke Murata, focuses on satirizing many classic tropes of the shonen manga and superhero comic mediums. It also introduces its own system of superheroes and villains, which often carry the storytelling weight when contrasted to Saitama’s usual (but logical) static character. However, the series has also shown the capacity for a lot of serious and emotional moments.

Characters such as Garou, Fubuki, Tatsumaki, and Genos have become fan favorites and symbols of the modern anime and manga community, with Saitama being at the helm in that particular regard.

