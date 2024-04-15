One Punch Man live-action film recruits Rick & Morty writers as staff

On April 14, 2024, Heather Anne Campbell announced through her X account her involvement in One Punch Man live-action. She will be accompanied by Dan Harmon. This duo were the scriptwriters behind the famous cartoon Rick and Morty. The live-action will be done by Sony Pictures and was first announced in 2020.

One Punch Man anime series has so far received two seasons and is scheduled for a third one. The first season was animated by Madhouse and the second by J.C. Staff. The third season will be animated by the latter studio. The manga series has 30 volumes in Japanese serialization and 28 in English.

According to her tweet, Heather Anne Campbell stated that she would be working on One Punch Man movie (live-action) as she expressed her excitement. She also linked an article to her tweet which stated that her fellow scriptwriter Dan Harmon would be accompanying her on this journey. These two have previously worked for the famous cartoon series Rick and Morty as scriptwriters.

The live-action was announced in 2020 with two scriptwriters, Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, attached to its name. These two were famous for the 2018 film Venom. In 2022, Justin Lin was announced as the director and producer for the live-action series. Sony Pictures will be responsible for this live-action movie.

The source of this live-action is the famous manga series of the same name written by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata. ONE is also the writer and illustrator for Mob Psycho 100, whereas Yusuke Murata is the illustrator for Eyeshield 21.

The manga series has also received an anime adaptation. The first season of the anime series was animated by studio Madhouse and consisted of 2 episodes. The second season was animated by J.C. Staff and consisted of 12 episodes. The third sequel will be animated by the same studio as the second sequel, but there is no information regarding its episode count.

One Punch Man synopsis

The anime is an action-comedy series that centers around a middle-aged man, Saitama. Saitama wanted to be a hero since childhood and has trained rigorously for three years in hopes of achieving his dream. Fortunately, he became powerful enough to beat his enemies with one punch but lost all of his hair.

But beating every enemy so easily made him lose motivation and he became lazy. One day, a cyborg named Genos saw Saitama's overpowered abilities and proposed they work for the Hero Association as proper heroes to save the lives of innocent people.

Bored from beating monsters in a single punch, Saitama agreed in hopes of some excitement. However, his overpowered abilities could become a problem to the natural flow of the Hero Association.

