One Punch Man's Saitama joins Reign of the Seven Spellblades anime voice cast

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, the official website for the Reign of the Seven Spellblades anime announced four new cast members, including the voice of One Punch Man’s Saitama. The news was announced via the anime’s website, with the series serving as a television anime adaptation of author Bokuto Uno and illustrator Ruri Miyuki’s light novel series.

All four of the additional cast members, including One Punch Man’s Makoto Furukawa, will appear in the anime’s eighth episode, set to air this coming Friday, August 25, 2023. The Reign of the Seven Spellblades anime is slated for a total of 12 episodes, suggesting that these four new characters will be central to the season’s closing plot.

While One Punch Man’s Furukawa is likely the most well-known among the new cast members being added, he’s not the only household name in Reign of the Seven Spellblades. Likewise, the magic school series’ cast is now overflowing with talent, given the latest addition of Furukawa and others.

One Punch Man’s Saitama and more VAs join Reign of the Seven Spellblades cast just in time for third act

In addition to One Punch Man's Furukawa, the Reign of the Seven Spellblades anime series announced three other cast members set to join the series.

Daichi Kanbara (Cardfight!! Vanguard’s Leon Soryu) will play Tullio Rossi, Kaori Maeda (Platinum End’s Mimimi Yamada) will play Stacy Cornwallis, and Tatsumaru Tachibana (The God of High School’s Jin Mori) will play Fay Willock. Furukawa will play Joseph Albright. Previously announced cast includes:

Atsushi Tamaru as Oliver Horn

Yuka Nukui as Nanao Hibiya

Misuzu Yamada as Michela McFarlane

Hitomi Ohwada as Katie Aalto

Riho Sugiyama as Pete Reston

Shinsuke Sugawara as Guy Greenwood

Shōya Chiba as Richard Andrews

Ai Kayano as Ophelia Salvadori

Kazutomi Yamamoto as Carlos Whitrow

Satoshi Hino as Alvin Godfrey

Ai Kakuma as Vera Miligan

Atsushi Imaruoka as Cyrus Rivermoore

Atsuko Tanaka as Esmeralda

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Luther Garland

Hiroki Touchi as Darius Grenville

The series premiered on Tokyo MX and BS11 on July 7, 2023, and started streaming on d-Anime Store and AbemaTV the same day. Other streaming services in Japan debuted the series on July 11. Crunchyroll has been streaming the series as it airs internationally, as well as producing an English dub for the series.

Masato Matsune is directing the series at J.C. Staff, and Shogo Yasukawa is overseeing the scripts. Sota Suwa is designing the characters, while Kujira Yumemi is composing the music for the series.

Kujira Yumemi, with Mimizuku and Fukuro, is performing the opening theme song Kenka, which translates to “Sword Flower.” Meanwhile, Kukiya Yumemi feat. Tsumushachi are performing the ending theme song Aimu.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

