One Punch Man season 3 release date likely to be revealed at Jump Festa 2024

One Punch Man season 3 is a highly anticipated anime seque­l that has garnered a loyal fan base. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of its release date, and though there hasn't been an official confirmation yet, rumors hint that the release date might be announced at Jump Festa 2024.

Jump Festa, a major event in Japan dedicated to anime and manga, serves as a platform for significant announcements regarding upcoming anime and manga projects. It is certainly possible that Jump Fe­sta 2024 may shed light on the release date of One Punch Man se­ason 3.

So far, fans are aware that One Punch Man season 3 is in production, as confirmed by mangaka Chikashi Kubota in August 2022. There have been no further updates since then.

One Punch Man season 3 could be released in Japan in late 2023 or early 2024

Jump Festa 2024 will be held on December 16–17, 2023, in Tokyo's Makuhari Messe convention center. Earlier, news about One-Punch Man was revealed during the anime convention. Since news about the anime being in production was released in August 2022, fans have been curious about the release window.

The anime and manga that will be covered at Jump Festa 2024 are expected to be a mix of popular and upcoming series. There are going to be two phases each day of the event, Stage Red and Stage Blue, which will cover some of the most popular anime and manga. These will include:

December 16, 2023

Stage Red:

Haikyu!!

Jujutsu Kaisen

Blue Exorcist

The Prince of Tennis

My Hero Academia

Stage Blue:

Chainsaw Man

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Dr. Stone

World Trigger

Death Note

December 17, 2023

Stage Red:

One Piece

Dragon Ball Super

Black Clover

Naruto

Bleach

Stage Blue:

Spy x Family

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Undead Unluck

Me & Roboco

At present, One Punch Man Season 3 isn't on Jump Festa 2024's lineup. Fans are growing increasingly frustrated as four years have passed with no news of Season 3, despite its official production announcement by Chikashi Kubota last year.

Fans are expressing their discontent on social media and holding onto hope for a surprise release date announcement at the event. Previously, One-Punch Man news was always announced at the anime convention. If the same thing happens this time, fans can expect a Japanese release window in late 2023 or early 2024, followed by an English dub six months later.

Final thoughts

As fans eagerly await Jump Festa 2024, the anticipation for One Punch Man Season 3 continues to mount. Apart from the release date announcement, the event holds the promise of unveiling crucial details, including information pertaining to the studio producing the anime and even casting updates.

While fans shouldn't expect major plot revelations, a possible trailer might be on the way as well. Additionally, news on merchandise and spin-off projects might be announced too.

