Original Kimi ni Todoke anime series reveals English dub cast and more

The Kimi ni Todoke anime had a legacy as a comfort anime for many people. Now, the early 2010s cult favorite is getting a resurgence with the English dub for its original two seasons. This comes off the back of the series getting a live-action adaptation by Netflix in 2023. It also promotes the upcoming third season of the anime, which will likely be done by Studio Production I.G. once again.

There are not a lot of details surrounding the Kimi ni Todoke anime's new season at the moment beyond the fact that it is coming out in 2024. The North American license for the anime went to Funimation in 2021, and Netflix started streaming the live-action adaptation in March 2023.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Kimi ni Todoke anime.

The original Kimi ni Todoke anime is getting an English dub for the first time

The Kimi ni Todoke anime will get an English dub this year, with several voice actors already confirming their involvement through social media. This is probably due to the confirmation of the upcoming third season of the anime, which is due to come out this year, although no more details have been revealed thus far.

Some of the confirmed voice cast members for the English dub include:

Xanthe Huynh as Sawako Kuronuma

Khoi Dao as Shota Kazehaya

Morgan Berry as Chizuru Yoshida

Erica Mendez as Ayane Yano

Ray Chase as Ryu Sanada

Brian Beacock as Yoshiyuki Arai

Madeline Dorroh as Tomomi Endo

Caleb Yen as Soichi Jonochi (Joe)

Cristina Valenzuela as Shino

Kieran Regan as Takayuki Tanaka

Julie Kliewer as Sawako's Mom

The premise and the current status of the series

The main cast of the Kimi ni Todoke anime (Image via Production I.G.).

Sawako Kuronuma is a teenager many people are scared of because of her looks, making her feel lonely and isolated. Everything begins to change when she becomes friends with a popular guy named Kazehaya, allowing her to get to know other people. Gradually, they start to like each other.

Karuho Shiina started the series in December 2005 and ended with 30 volumes in November 2017, with Production I.G. making two seasons of the anime from 2008 to 2011.

The series got a live-action adaptation by Netflix in 2023, which sparked a revival for the franchise, even going as far as having the anime on that streaming platform last year. Now, there is confirmation of the English dub and a third season this year.