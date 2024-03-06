Osamu Tezuka's Midnight manga series gets live-action short shot on iPhone

Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2024 saw the late author and illustrator Osamu Tezuka’s Midnight manga receive a 19-minute live-action short film uploaded to Apple Japan’s YouTube channel. The live-action short was shot entirely on an iPhone 15 Pro, hence the video being uploaded to Apple Japan’s YouTube channel.

Apple Japan also streamed a behind-the-scenes video on the production of the Midnight manga’s live-action short adaptation, focused on director Takashi Miike’s use of various iPhone features for production. Specifically highlighted by Miike are the cinematic and action modes, both of which were heavily used in the filming of the short.

The original Midnight manga was created, written, and illustrated by the late Tezuka, also known as the “Godfather of Manga” and “God of Manga.” The series debuted in Akita Shoten’s Weekly Shonen Champion magazine in May 1986, concluding relatively shortly thereafter in September 1987. The series follows the taxi driver Midnight and the passengers he encounters.

Tezuka’s Midnight manga brought to life with the magic of Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and its features

As mentioned above, the 19-minute live-action short adaptation of Tezuka’s original Midnight manga is available to watch for free on Apple Japan’s YouTube channel. This is also where fans can find the behind-the-scenes video highlighting Miike’s use of the iPhone 15 Pro to film the production. The video thankfully was uploaded with English subtitles available, meaning worldwide fans of the original Tezuka work can experience the adaptation.

The behind-the-scenes video is roughly five minutes long, and focuses on director Takashi Miike’s discussion of Tezuka’s work and legacy, how the iPhone’s various features helped bring that work to life, and more. Kento Kaku, who stars as the titular character in the short, also speaks in the behind-the-scenes video.

The short also starred Konatsu Kato as Kaede, and Yukiyoshi Ozawa as an assassin. Kato also appears in the behind-the-scenes footage, discussing how she felt it was much less intimidating to be filmed by an iPhone than it would be a more traditional professional camera rig. Thee Michelle Gun Elephant’s “Midnight Klaxon Baby” serves as the ending theme song for the film.

As mentioned above, the Midnight manga originally premiered in Akita Shonen’s Weekly Shonen Champion magazine in May 1986, ending just over a year later in September 1987. The story follows the titular taxi driver and the passengers he encounters. Midnight’s taxi also has a special “fifth wheel” that allows him to navigate any road. The live-action short adapts one of many storylines from Tezuka’s original manga series.

Tezuka is likely best known as being credited for his pioneering techniques and innovative redefinitions of the manga medium and the genres within the medium. He’s often considered the Japanese equivalent to Walt Disney, who served as a major inspiration to Tezuka during his initial years.

