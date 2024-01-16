Tuesday, January 16, 2024, saw Japanese broadcast television station TV Asahi announce its intent to produce a live-action version of mangaka Osamu Tezuka’s The Shinsen-gumi manga. The full title of the live-action adaptation is currently said to be Kimi to Yukite Saku ~ Shinsen-gumi Seishun Roku~, which translates to With You I Bloom ~ The Shinsen-gumi Youth Chronicle.

The live-action adaptation of beloved manga creator, author, and illustrator Osamu Tezuka’s The Shinsen-gumni series will air within TV Asahi's “Super Bara Bara Daisakusen” programming block. While the key staff members and production information have already been confirmed, it seems that casting for the series is still underway.

Osamu Tezuka is likely best known for his Astro Boy manga series and is known as the Godfather of Manga, the Father of Manga, and finally the God of Manga. He's widely considered the Japanese equivalent of Walt Disney, in whose works Tezuka found major inspiration during his formative years.

The manga legend died in 1989 due to stomach cancer, bringing an end to a legendary career that spanned more than 40 years.

Osamu Tezuka's The Shinsen-gumi manga receives live-action adaptation over 20 years after anime adaptation

While the live-action version is the latest form of Osamu Tezuka's The Shinsen-gumi manga series, it's far from the only adaptation the manga has received. The 1999 anime adaptation of the manga is a short film, lasting only four minutes in total. Hence, the upcoming live-action series is the first full-fledged series-style adaptation of the original manga.

The adaptation is set to be filmed at Toei Studios Kyoto, with Hayato Kawai directing the series and Fumi Tsubota in charge of writing the scripts. While these key roles have been confirmed, it seems that the casting is still underway, with auditions ongoing for the role of a main cast member, who will be one of Kyujuro and Daisaku’s companions.

In addition to the live-action adaptation, the manga also inspired a kabuki play in August 2022.

Tezuka first published The Shinsen-gumi manga series in Shueisha’s Shonen Book in 1963. Digital Manga Guild has digitally published the series in English, and describes the manga as follows:

“In Kyoto, in the late 1800s, the son of a local book-binder, Kyujuro Fukakusa sees his father murdered before his eyes and vows revenge. In his quest for justice, he answers the recruitment call of The Shinsen-gumi (or 'The new squad') a newly-formed special brigade of samurai loyal to the shogun. There he meets fellow recruit and proficient swordsmen, the enigmatic Daisuke Kamakiri."

It continues:

"Despite the gap in their fighting skill levels, the two form a close bond, but can it survive the age of upheaval that is descending on 'The Wolves of Mibu?'"

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.