Oshi no Ko anime reveals details of the special episode

Since Oshi no Ko anime has delayed episode 8 until Wednesday, June 7, the anime will be airing a special episode this week, which is scheduled to air on Wednesday, May 31, at 11:00 pm JST. The special episode will premiere on TOKYO MX and other Japanese TV networks.

The previous episode saw Aqua working with his fellow co-stars to help Akane Kurokawa. They created a video together, revealing the truth behind Akane and Yuki's relationship. Their plan was successful as Akane returned to the show. However, upon her return, she donned a new personality, identical to that of Ai Hoshino.

Oshi no Ko's special episode set to feature a recap

Anime Trending @AniTrendz 【NEWS】【OSHI NO KO】 Episode 8 is scheduled for June 7. There will be a special program on May 31. 【NEWS】【OSHI NO KO】 Episode 8 is scheduled for June 7. There will be a special program on May 31. https://t.co/0gqEOSMGhY

With Oshi no Ko episode 8 delayed until June 7, the anime is set to release a special episode on Wednesday, May 31, which will feature a recap of all seven episodes that have been released up until now.

Oshi no Ko season 1 possibly might have been scheduled till Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Considering that the anime's first season only has 11 episodes, the anime would have ended way earlier than scheduled if its episodes were released weekly. Hence, the show's producers must have decided to take a break to correctly fit the anime into the schedule.

Instead, the anime is set to release a special recap episode, which will also feature interviews with Takeo Ootsuka and Yurie Igoma, voice actors of Aqua and Ruby, respectively.

How fans reacted to the special episode's announcement

Fans were left disappointed to learn that episode 8 would be released in June 2023 as the anime ended on a cliffhanger in the previous episode. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait another week to find out more about Akane, her donning Ai's personality, and her acting skills.

xAstaWKx🐻🐂 @xAstaWKx @AniNewsAndFacts what am I gonna watch next Wednesday?? what am I gonna watch next Wednesday?? @AniNewsAndFacts 😭what am I gonna watch next Wednesday??

Meanwhile, for other fans, Oshi no Ko was the only anime they were watching this season, hence, they weren't able to deal with the delay and expressed the same on Twitter. Others were confused about what they would watch on Wednesday.

However, few anime fans were quick to suggest other anime one could watch on Wednesday.

Fafnir26 @Leo61150148



Now i was wondering wether the next season of anime would face this kind pf stuff i hope not honestly @AniNewsAndFacts So itwas really happening huh the one i was afraid of after the announcement of the delayed in episode with hell's paradise and kamikatsu now oshi no ko?? It was concerning tbhNow i was wondering wether the next season of anime would face this kind pf stuff i hope not honestly @AniNewsAndFacts So itwas really happening huh the one i was afraid of after the announcement of the delayed in episode with hell's paradise and kamikatsu now oshi no ko?? It was concerning tbhNow i was wondering wether the next season of anime would face this kind pf stuff i hope not honestly

Oshi no Ko isn't the only anime that has been delayed this season; anime series like Mashle: Magic and Muscles and Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku were also delayed.

While Mashle: Magic and Muscles also released a recap episode, Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku was on a complete break. However, it was later revealed that the anime was delayed due to a tennis match.

Poll : 0 votes