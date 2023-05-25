Oshi no Ko episode 8 to be delayed by a week

Oshi no Ko episode 8, one of the most highly-anticipated episodes of the new anime series, has now been delayed. This is due to the fact that Studio Doga Kobo is planning to release a special program on May 31, 2023, thus moving the upcoming eighth episode of the supernatural drama anime that has received so many positive reviews in recent weeks.

However, Oshi no Ko episode 8 has already been announced for June 7, following the usual schedule. The new anime series started airing on April 12, 2023.

Reasons why Oshi no Ko episode 8 has suffered a delay

Sentai Filmworks has recently announced that Oshi no Ko episode 8 is not going to be released in the coming days and will arrive on June 7, as there are plans to release a special program on May 31. It has been speculated by some fans that this program is going to be a recap episode of everything that has happened so far in the series, although there is no clarity about the same.

The recent anime adaptation by studio Doga Kobo was releasing episodes on a weekly basis, but this upcoming delay is the first one for the anime. However, it seems that everything is set for a quick comeback and will revert back to the usual schedule next month.

More about Oshi no Ko

Oshi no Ko tells the story of a gynecologist called Gorou Amemiya, who was in his mid-thirties and was in charge of delivering the babies of Japanese idol Ai Hoshino, who he was a huge fan of as well. However, one day Gorou is murdered by Ai’s stalker and ends up being reincarnated as one of the idol’s children. However, he retains his memories, which results in him finding out about how Ai was murdered as well.

Aware that the stalker is taking the lives of Ai and those around him, Gorou, now under the name Aquamarine Hoshino, decides to investigate the events and find out the truth about the murders. Meanwhile, he also tries to find out the identity of the man Ai had kids with, as he thinks that individual was the one that leaked the singer’s personal information about the pregnancy, leading to the incident with the stalker.

Oshi no Ko is a mystery and murder thriller, mixed with some of the classic tropes of isekai in the anime genre, which leads to a lot of interesting and disturbing tropes in the process.

