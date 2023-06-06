Oshi no Ko episode 8 preview hints at Aqua being overwhelmed by Akane's acting

Doga Kobo has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Oshi no Ko episode 8. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The upcoming episode is titled The First Time and it will be available to stream on HiDIVE, Ani-One Asia ULTRA, and Netflix Asia.

The previous episode saw Aqua and his co-stars working together to clear the misunderstandings surrounding Akane. Their plan was a success as the cyberbullying towards Akane died down. However, she now needed to be very cautious of her presence on-screen. Thus, upon learning that Aqua likes a woman with a similar personality to B-Komachii's Ai, Akane decided to play her character.

Oshi no Ko episode 8 preview hints at Aqua and Kana spending time together

Oshi no Ko episode 8, titled The First Time, will most likely pick up from the previous episode. Akane Kurokawa finally made her return to the Reality Dating Show as the hate towards her died down. However, her return shocked everyone as she carried a different aura around her, one identical to that of B-Komachii's Ai.

Akane surrounded by Mem-Cho and Yuki in Oshi no Ko episode 8 preview (Image via Doga Kobo)

Upon seeing her, Aqua stood stunned as he could not believe that Akane was able to impersonate Ai Hoshino to such a high degree. In the preview video, it is even evident how Aqua is enamored by Akane as he is seen blushing around her. Considering how Gorou Amamiya was Ai's fan and Aqua was her son, there is more than enough reason for him to be confused about his emotions.

Kana Arima and Aqua Hoshino in Oshi no Ko episode 8 preview (Image via Doga Kobo)

However, Aqua isn't the only person blushing in the preview. Even Akane seems to be blushing from having Aqua smitten over her. Hence, fans can expect some romantic developments between the two characters.

The preview even shows Aqua going out with Kana Arima. While the reason behind their outing isn't revealed, both of them can be seen in their school uniforms as they are seemingly playing catch with one another.

Aqua Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko preview (Image via Doga Kobo)

Considering Aqua and Kana's character dynamic, there is a good chance that there will be a misunderstanding between them. While Aqua must have gone to Kana for some help, Kana must have believed that Aqua is making a move on her, evident from her joyous smile in the preview.

Nevertheless, fans will have to wait until the release of Oshi no Ko episode 8 to learn more.

