Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 10 delayed by one week

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 saw Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 10 announced for a one-week delay from its original release date in Japan of Wednesday, September 4, 2024. The new episode will now air on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 instead at the same time, and a recap episode of the second season will air on September 4 in its place.

This news came from the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the anime series, which as of this article’s writing has provided no reason for Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 10’s delay. However, several reputable general anime news accounts on the platform are claiming production issues and asserting that more time is needed to finish the season’s remaining episodes.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of verifying whether or not these alleged reasonings for Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 10’s delay are factual based on currently available information. Until coming from an official source such as the series’ X account, all such information should be considered alleged and rumorous in nature. As mentioned above, the anime has provided no official update on the reason for the delay as of this article’s writing.

It’s likewise unlikely that one is provided since it wasn’t given out with the initial announcement. Typically speaking, studios will not speak to why delays happen after the fact, either providing a reason for the occurrence upon its announcement, or not doing so at all. While this isn’t necessarily an iron-clad rule, fans holding their breath for a specific explanation from the franchise will likely be left disappointed.

At the very least, however, viewers should be thankful that Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 10’s delay is not an indefinite one, and is merely for a week. Likewise, with the series set to begin the Private arc after ending the 2.5D Stage Play arc in the ninth episode, a recap release isn’t the worst thing in the world for fans.

Oshi no Ko season 2 serves as the continuation of the television anime adaptation of author Aka Akasaka and illustrator Mengo Yokoyari’s original manga series of the same name. The anime’s first season began airing in April 2023, and ran for 11 episodes with a 90-minute premiere. The manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump publication magazine, where it is still ongoing today.

The series follows OBGYN Goro Amamiya, who is tasked with helping to deliver the child of Ai Hoshino, a pop idol whom he admires. However, he is killed on the night of her birth, reincarnating as her son Aqua alongside a former patient and fan of Ai Sabrina, who is now Ruby. However, Ai is murdered by the same fan who killed him four years later, leading to Aqua infiltrating the entertainment industry to find and kill the mastermind, their father.

