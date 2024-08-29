Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 9: Aqua's negative feelings fuel his emotional acting while Himekawa is revealed as his half-brother

Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 9, titled Dream, aired on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST. In this episode, Akane and Kana’s performances take the spotlight as the Tokyo Blade stageplay reaches its conclusion.

While Aqua succeeds in highlighting Kana’s acting, he also stands out in the final scenes, delivering an emotionally charged performance. Aqua’s powerful portrayal isn’t fueled by a love for acting but rather by channeling the negative emotions stemming from Ai’s death into his role.

Toward the end of the episode, Aqua and Himekawa finally have a private conversation, during which Aqua reveals that they are actually blood-related – a discovery he made after conducting DNA tests on all his fellow cast and staff members.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 9.

Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 9 discloses that Aqua and Himekawa share the same father

Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 9 opening events: Aqua steals the spotlight with his emotional performance as the stageplay concludes

Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 9 begins with a flashback to Aqua’s childhood, where Ai praises his exceptional acting skills. The story then shifts back to the present, continuing the Tokyo Blade stageplay.

During the confrontation, Toki (Aqua) bites Blade (Himekawa) as they clash. Toki fights Blade barehanded, landing a hit, but is ultimately overpowered. Observing Aqua’s performance, Tsurugi (Kana) notes how real and intense his emotional acting appears, and is impressed by the authenticity of his portrayal.

Toki (Aqua) hugging Saya Hime (Akane) (Image via Doga Kobo)

In an internal monologue, Aqua tells himself to channel his dark emotions and suffering into his acting, recalling the traumatic scene of Ai’s death. His thoughts reveal that he’s using his rage and sorrow to fuel his emotionally charged performance.

Meanwhile, Blade defeats Toki, ending the war. However, as Saya Hime (Akane) lies seemingly beyond saving, Tsurugi suggests using Saya Hime’s sword scabbard to heal her, revealing that before her death, she had healed everyone, even her enemies.

Realizing this was her attempt to end the war, they use the scabbard to bring her back to life. Aqua reflects on how he wishes such a miracle could have saved Ai, once again channeling that bittersweet emotion into his acting, delivering a final standout performance as the stageplay concludes.

Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 9: Akane and Kana strive to improve their acting skills as the cast celebrates with an after-show party

Akane as Saya Hime (Image via Doga Kobo)

In Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 9, Akane’s friends from the reality show express their admiration for her performance after the play, but she dismisses their praise, feeling inadequate compared to talents like Himekawa and Kana.

Overwhelmed, she tears up, expressing her desire to improve. Meanwhile, Ruby passes by and enters the room where Kana is resting. Kana, exhausted, discusses her acting career with Ruby, admitting her wish to improve and acknowledging that she is “not a genius.”

She praises Akane’s performance in the final scene, acknowledging that she cannot replicate Akane’s captivating technique. Kana remarks on how Akane’s acting also made Aqua’s performance stand out in the same scene.

Elsewhere, Kindaichi and Kaburagi talk about the cast’s performances. The latter is surprised by Kana’s acting skills, noting that her performance made him think she possesses the "star factor."

Meanwhile, Raida watches the audience's expressions as they leave the venue, noting their happy faces are a sign of the play’s success. While exiting, Gotanda thinks that while this play's curtain has fallen, another one is rising for a different play.

Aqua as Toki (Image via Doga Kobo)

In the following scene, Aqua is shown sitting in the restroom with various DNA samples collected from the stageplay's cast and crew. Subsequently, after a month’s run, the stageplay concludes. The cast thanks the audience, with Abiko among them, clapping enthusiastically. GOA is pleased with her reaction.

Later, at the after-show party, Aqua seizes the chance to speak with Kindaichi, hoping to uncover more about Lalalai’s history in his search for information about his father. Kindaichi is reluctant to provide details, but Himekawa supports Aqua’s inquiry, expressing a shared interest in learning more.

Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 9 closing events: Aqua uncovers the truth to Himekawa about their father

Aqua tells Himekawa that they're half-brothers (Image via Doga Kobo)

In the final scenes of Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 9, Himekawa and Aqua take Kindaichi to a private venue, attempting to get him drunk to learn more about Lalalai’s history. During their conversation, it’s revealed that Himekawa grew up in an orphanage.

Kindaichi mentions he and Aqua share a similar acting style. However, he passes out from drinking too much before they can extract any information. Left alone, Himekawa apologizes to Aqua for the failed plan, but Aqua reveals that his real intention was to have a private conversation with Himekawa.

He presents a DNA test report, informing him that they share the same father. The episode concludes with Aqua asking Himekawa about their father, in hopes of uncovering his identity.

