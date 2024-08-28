Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 10: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 10 will be released on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 11 pm JST. The anime will first air its episode on TOKYO MX, followed by other local television networks in Japan. As for international fans, the anime episode will be available to stream on HIDIVE.
The previous episode saw Aqua put on a powerful performance at the end of the stage play. With the play coming to an end, the troupe went out for a meal together. During this, Aqua tried to get close to Kindaichi Toshirou. However, Aqua later revealed that he was trying to get some alone time with Himekawa Taiki as they shared the same father.
Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 10 release date and time
According to the anime's website, Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 10 will be delayed by a week. Hence, the anime episode will be released on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 11 pm JST. Fortunately, the anime's simulrelease schedule will see its episode be released on the same day internationally.
The tenth episode of Oshi no Ko season 2 anime will be released at these times globally:
Where to watch Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 10?
Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 10 will first be aired on TOKYO MX. Following that, the anime will be aired on TV Hokkaido, BS11, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, and others. The anime will also be available to watch online on services like Netflix, ABEMA, Disney Plus, Anime Times, Hulu, and others.
As for fans worldwide, Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 10 will be available to stream on HIDIVE. As for the Asia-Pacific region, Oshi no Ko has been licensed by Medialink. Hence, the anime will be available to stream on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel's membership service Ani-One Asia Ultra. The anime will also be available to stream on Netflix depending on one's region.
Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 9 Recap
Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 9, titled 'Sweet Dream,' saw Aqua Hoshino putting on a powerful performance as Touki by using his negative emotions that originate from his mother Ai's death. This performance was further elevated by Akane Kurokawa as she portrayed Ai and not Saya Hime when depicting her character's on-stage resurrection.
The anime later saw the stage play cast go out for a meal. During this, Aqua tried to get some details about Lala Lai Theatrical Company's past from Toshirou Kindaichi. Taiki Himekawa tried helping him, but the director happened to get drunk. That's when Aqua revealed that he intended to speak to Taiki as they had the same father.
What to expect from Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 10?
Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 10 will most likely see Taiki Himekawa reveal his past and his father's identity. Evidently, Taiki was an orphan, thus there was a good chance that any information he could reveal about his father could help Aqua track down his biological father.
In addition, the anime will likely kickstart the next story arc from the series.
Related Links
- Oshi no Ko live-action announces release date and staff with a new PV and visual
- 7 Manga like Oshi no Ko that fell off after a promising start
- Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 8 review