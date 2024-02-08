Oshi no Ko, The First Slam Dunk earn TAAF Animation of the Year victories

Thursday, February 8, 2024 saw the Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) announce the winners of its Animation of the Year awards for works and and individuals, which included Oshi no Ko and The First Slam Dunk as victors. More specifically, the former won the television category, while the latter won the animated film category.

Several individual awards were received by those staff members associated with both Oshi no Ko and The First Slam Dunk, further cementing their dominant presence at the festival. Titles which debuted in whole or in part between October 1, 2022 and September 30, 2023 were eligible, further cementing the pair’s incredible victories given the competition they faced.

The Oshi no Ko television anime series was one of the most dominant of the Spring 2023 season, and remains one of the most popular anime series from the past year-plus. The First Slam Dunk, meanwhile, was a beloved film which excelled in box offices all around the world, especially in Eastern countries where the franchise is incredibly popular.

Oshi no Ko, The First Slam Dunk win Animation of the Year awards and many more from TAAF

As mentioned above, both Oshi no Ko and The First Slam Dunk won several individual awards in addition to their respective Animation of the Year victories. These individual awards directly credit staff members and theme song artists involved in the production of each respective anime title. The full winners of the individual awards are as follows:

Original Work/Screenplay Category: Takehiko Inoue (original creator of Slam Dunk)

Director Category: Takehiko Inoue (director and screenwriter of The First Slam Dunk)

Animator Category: Takeshi Honda (chief animation director for Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo, Den-noh Coil)

Background/Coloring/VisualCategory: Daiki Nakazawa (The First Slam Dunk CG director)

Sound/Performance Category: YOASOBI (Oshi no Ko)

In addition, it was also announced that IDOLiSH7 the Movie LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD won the festival’s Anime Fan award with 75,589 fan votes in total. As mentioned above, the entry window for the Festival saw each production run into stiff competition, such as Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume, Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron, the Chainsaw Man television anime, and the Frieren television anime.

The Oshi no Ko anime serves as the television anime adaptation of author Aka Akasaka and illustrator Mengo Yokoyari’s original manga series of the same name. The manga debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020, where it is still ongoing today.

The First Slam Dunk is a film based off of author and illustrator Takehiko Inoue’s original Slam Dunk manga series. The manga first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in October 1990, where it ran until its conclusion in June 1996.

