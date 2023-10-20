Pokémon Horizons anime reveals new PV and more for new arc

The staff of the Pokémon Horizons anime series revealed on Friday, October 20, 2023, that the series will be entering a new arc. They also released a promotional video for the upcoming arc. A new key visual was released as well, with a new theme song for the arc also being announced and previewed in the promotional video.

Since initially premiering in April 2023, the Pokémon Horizons anime series has been incredibly popular amongst Japanese and even international fans (despite the lack of an English dub). It’s presumed that the new arc, entitled Terapagos no Kagayaki, which translates to “The Brilliance of Terapagos,” will only further increase the series’ domestic and international popularity.

Based on the key visual for the new story arc of the Pokémon Horizons anime, dual protagonists Roy and Liko seem set to remain at the center of the story. Fan-favorite character Detective Pikachu is also present in the key visual, suggesting that fans can expect to see the franchise’s long-time mascot remain a central part of the new anime.

Pokémon Horizons anime likely to begin setting up overarching story in new Terapagos-centric arc

As mentioned above, the Pokémon Horizons anime released a new promotional video for its upcoming story arc, which is around 45 seconds long. The brief trailer sets up the central story of the arc, seemingly showcasing Liko looking for someone she identifies in a picture, relating this quest to Terapagos somehow. The teaser also seemingly sets up the central cast as they head to several different regions on their new adventure.

The promotional video for The Brilliance of Terapagos story arc also previews the new opening theme for the series, which is debuting specifically for the upcoming arc. The new theme song is titled Hello, and will be performed by yama and BotchiBoromaru. The new theme will debut with the series’ 26th episode overall, which is set to air on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Saori Den is directing the anime series, with Daiki Tomiyasu serving as creative director. Dai Sato is overseeing the series scripts, while Tetsuo Yajima serves as the action director. Rei Yamazaki is the character designer, and Kyoko Ito is the sub-character designer. Masafumi Mima is the sound director for the series, while Conisch is composing its music. An English dub for the anime is said to be “coming soon.”

The new series follows two completely new dual protagonists, Liko and Roy. The anime features the three starter Pokémon from the ninth-generation Scarlet and Violet video games, Sprigatito, Fuecococ, and Quaxly. The anime will also feature the legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form. Alongside Liko and Roy, Friede and Captain Pikachu (a professor and partner duo) also serve as fairly central characters in the series.

