Pokémon: Paldean Winds anime releases first episode, announces full cast

On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the first episode of the Pokémon: Paldean Winds anime series began streaming on the franchise's official YouTube channel. The episode premiered on the channel with the original Japanese audio along with auto-translated English subtitles, and an English dubbed version for those who would prefer it.

The release of the first episode of the Pokémon: Paldean Winds anime series also brought with it the cast announcements for both languages of the series' dubs. It is meant to be an anime web series, akin to Super Dragon Ball Heroes, which is based on the Scarlet and Violet ninth-generation games for the franchise.

The Pokémon: Paldean Winds anime was initially announced in early August alongside the upcoming DLC for the Scarlet and Violet video games for the Nintendo Switch. A roughly 60-second announcement trailer at the time gave a very brief overview of the setting and characters for the series but offered little substantial information.

As mentioned above, each version of the Pokémon: Paldean Winds anime's first episode detailed the cast list. While the first episode is only released in English and Japanese, it's unclear at the time of this article's writing if these will be the only two languages the series will be released in.

The English cast for the series includes Cat Protano as Ohara, Paul Castro Jr. as Aliquis, Caroline Spinola as Hohma, Henry Mason as Arven, Olivia Vidas as Nemona, and Pete Zarustica as Director Calvell. It's unclear if this is the full cast list for the English version or if more announcements will be made in the future.

This also applies to the Japanese cast list, which includes Shion Wakayama as Ohara, Minako Kotobuki as Aliquis, Marin as Hohma, Makoto Furukawa as Pepa (Arven), Eriko Matsuio as Nemo (Nemona), and Tadashi Wakabayashi as Director Clavell.

Wit Studio is animating the four-episode series.

The Scarlet and Violet video games which the series is based on launched for the Nintendo Switch globally in November 2022. The games are receiving new DLC packs, entitled The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero with two uniquely titled parts. 'The Teal Mask' is set to release on September 13, and 'The Indigo Disk,' is scheduled for a currently unspecified Winter 2023 release.

The Pokémon: Paldean Winds anime series is one of three for the franchise. The other two are the Horizons television anime, which features a new protagonist following Ash's retirement from the role, and the Concierge stop-motion series, which is set to debut in December 2023 on Netflix.

