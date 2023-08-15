Pokémon Scarlet/Violet games DLC trailer reveals new Pokémon, Terra Types, and more

The official Pokémon YouTube channel began streaming a new trailer on Sunday, August 13, 2023 for the upcoming DLC for the ninth generation Scarlet and Violet video games. The DLC, titled “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero,” is seemingly putting a new spin on old monsters, with one pokemon called Raging Bolt being an Electric/Dragon type that looks similar to Raikou.

The upcoming Pokémon DLC is set to be released in two parts, with the first, titled “The Teal Mask,” currently being slated for a September 13, 2023 launch date. The second part, the “Indigo Disk,” and is scheduled for a general winter release. Fans can expect a more definite release date in the weeks following the first part’s release.

The Scarlet and Violet video games were released for the Nintendo Switch in November 2022, and were initially poorly received due to a myriad of glitches in either version. While these Pokémon games have since been patched and eventually received much more favorable reviews, fans are skeptical of the upcoming DLC and what issues it may have.

In any case, the two DLC expansion packs seem set to breathe new life into these latest Pokémon video games. Between the two DLC, two brand new Legendaries and overall five new monsters are being introduced. The Teal Mask’s storyline will revolve around a school trip to Kitakami, while the Indigo Disk’s storyline sees the player become an exchange student at Blueberry Academy, encountering one of the two new Legendaries.

The DLC will also introduce new moves—Psychic Noise, Upper Hand, Thunderclap, and Tachyon Cutter. A new Tera type will also be introduced, being teased in the trailer as having a rainbow design. Finally, the trailer highlights both old starters from previous generations, as well as two new monsters resembling Raikou (as mentioned above) and Cobalion.

Players who purchase the DLC will receive new uniform sets. A Hisuian variant of Zoroark will also be available as an early-purchase bonus for those who buy the DLC before October 31. The games are also inspiring the new Paldean Winds anime web series, which is set to begin streaming on the aforementioned official YouTube channel on Wednesday, September 6. Wit Studio of Attack on Titan fame is animating the four-episode series.

The base Scarlet and Violet games have three main stories, one of which is the classic eight-gym formula which the franchise popularized. The games also feature no set path, meaning each of these eight gyms can be visited in any order. New Legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon can also be ridden as bikes in order to traverse the overworld.

