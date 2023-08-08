Pokemon Paldean Winds announced at Pokemon Presents August 2023

During the Pokemon Presents August 2023 presentation, Pokemon Paldean Winds was announced. An original web series set in the Paldea region, it’s coming soon to the official Pokemon YouTube channel. It will star several of the students at the academy as they grow, develop as trainers, and get mixed up into drama.

The upcoming web series brings the latest games, Scarlet and Violet, to life in a way the fans have never seen before. A few familiar faces will no doubt be seen as fans get a peek into life at the academy in the Paldean region.

Original web series Pokemon Paldean Winds revealed during Pokemon Presents 2023

Pokemon Paldean Winds is the latest original web series revealed during Pokemon Presents in August 2023. Students seek a treasure of their own in this gorgeously animated web series. Many of them appear to be new characters, except the familiar Nemona - the protagonist’s rival.

It was not revealed how long this web series will be, only that it will be set in the Paldea region. As mentioned, this upcoming web series will show the students of the academy depicted in Scarlet and Violet as they seek their own treasures and grow as Pokemon trainers.

When and where can fans watch Pokemon Paldean Winds?

The upcoming web animation has a very cute, striking art style for the Paldea region (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The latest Pokemon web series will begin airing on September 6, 2023, on the Official Pokemon YouTube Channel. The Pokemon Academy trainers in the series will travel the Paldea region in search of treasure and friendship alongside their Pokemon in this original animated web series. It is also unknown if it will be in English or Japanese, but more information may become available closer to launch.