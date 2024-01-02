On Monday, January 1, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Pon no Michi anime showed a new promotional video ahead of its premiere on January 6, 2024. The short clip previewed the show's opening theme song, Ponpopopon, and featured the main characters.

Pon no Michi is an original TV anime that has generated considerable buzz on the internet with its refreshing plotline and interesting characters. Produced by OLM Studio, the anime will follow IIS-P's original story and explore the daily lives of Nashiko Jippensha and her friends.

Pon no Michi will debut on January 6, 2024

As mentioned earlier, the official staff for the anime shared a new trailer on January 1, 2024, days ahead of the show's premiere. The anime will air its episodes weekly starting January 6, 2024, on the 'Animeism' programming slot on TBS, MBS, and BS-TBS channels in Japan.

The promotional video begins with New Year's greetings from Nashiko and her friends. Following this, the short clip plays the opening theme, Ponpopopon, by the professional mahjong player, Kana Nakada, and Pon no Michi All-Stars.

The trailer then focuses on Nashiko, Riche, Pai, Haneru, Izumi, and Chonbo and sees them playing various games. Additionally, the clip shows the girls enjoying various seasonal events, including Christmas, New Year's Day, and different festivals.

Cast and staff for the anime

A still from the anime (Image via OLM Studios)

Pon no Michi anime boasts a stellar cast and staff. IIS-P has come up with the original story at OLM Studios, with Tatsuma Minamikawa, better known for his contributions to the Fire Force anime, at the helm of affairs. Notably, Tatsuma-san is also writing the anime's scripts.

Negi Haruba, renowned for being the creator of The Quintessential Quintuplets manga, is in charge of drafting the original character designs, while Kenji Ota is adapting those designs for animation purposes.

A still from the anime (Image via OLM Studios)

Yuko Takahashi, Hisakuni, Rico Ohashi, Takuma Sogi, Shari, and Kanji Eguchi are composing the music for the original anime. Kana Nakada and Pon no Michi All Stars have collaborated to perform the opening theme, Ponpopopon, while Halca has sung the ending theme, Good Luck Waker.

The anime features Kaori Maeda as Nashiko Jippensha's voice actress, while Yui Kondo stars as Riche. Iori Saeki lends her voice to Pai, while Shion Wakayama plays Izumi's role.

Other voice actors for the anime include Akio Otsuka as Chonbo and Hibiku Yamamura as Haneru Emi. Chonbo is described as the Mahjong spirit in the anime.

A still from the anime (Image via OLM Studios)

The original narrative for the Pon no Michi anime is set in the Onomichi City of Hiroshima Prefecture. It follows the life of Nashiko Jippensha, who was kicked out of her house.

With no place to stay and play with her buddies, she learns that the Mahjong parlor her father once owned was vacant. Thus, she fixes it up and turns it into a habitable place where she and her friends can chill, play, cook, and, most importantly, have fun.

