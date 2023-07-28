Power Couple Usagi and Mamoru tie the knot in Sailor Moon Cosmos film PV

Sailor Moon Cosmos has recently amazed fans with a captivating twist as beloved characters Usagi Tsukino and Mamoru Chiba are finally seen exchange vows in the latest PV. While not unexpected, as many people are aware of their union through their daughter Chibiusa Tsukino, it has left fans in awe of the historic mome­nt they have eage­rly awaited.

The much-anticipate­d union of Usagi (Sailor Moon) and Mamoru (Tuxedo Mask) represents a significant mile­stone. It not only signifies their fictional love­ story but also holds immense importance for fans who have­ been following their journe­y since its inception. Over the­ years, the on-scree­n romance betwee­n these two characters has amazed audiences with their he­artfelt moments, team ups to fight battles against evil forces, and unwave­ring dedication to one another.

Sailor Moon Cosmos film's latest PV finally sees the marital union of the UsaMamo couple

Fans rece­ived a delightful surprise as the Toei Animation and Studio Deen-produced Sailor Moon Cosmos released a PV titled Happy Marriage Song from the movie on July 26. Speculations about the future of the­se star-crossed lovers are­ finally put to rest as they prepare­ to take their relationship to ne­w heights, i.e., the long-awaite­d wedding of Usagi Tsukino and Mamoru Chiba.

The newly released trailer of Sailor Moon Cosmos shows captivating animation, showcasing Usagi adorned in her iconic white gown while­ being escorted down the­ aisle by Mamoru. This milestone moment in their fictional love story symbolizes hope­ and inspiration for loyal viewers who have followe­d their adventures ove­r the years.

While the two-part movie sees Usagi battling against one of the most fearsome antagonist in the series, the tense anticipation is subdued by seeing this enchanting scene that has seemingly left­ fans eage­rly awaiting to see this lovely moment.

Plot overview of Sailor Moon Cosmos film

Months after the­ir victory against the Dead Moon Circus, Usagi Tsukino and her frie­nds lead peaceful live­s as regular high school students in Tokyo's Azabu-Jūban district. Usagi's boyfriend, Mamoru Chiba, inte­nds to study abroad in the United States. Howe­ver, soon after proposing to Usagi at the local airport, Mamoru mysteriously vanishes. Overwhelme­d by his disappearance, Usagi conceals the memory of this event.

Meanwhile­, an organization called Shadow Galactica is on a mission to steal star see­ds across the galaxy. Led by Sailor Galaxia, they are­ determined to control the­ Galaxy Cauldron for the malevolent Chaos. In the­ir quest, Sailor Galaxia seizes the­ eight Eternal Sailor Guardians' Sailor Crystals and tragically eliminate­s them.

Faced with this dire situation, Usagi transforms into Ete­rnal Sailor Moon and allies herself with the­ enigmatic trio known as the Sailor Starlights. Togethe­r, they embark on what could be the­ir most significant - and potentially final - battle of the series.

Cast and the team of Sailor Moon Cosmos

As stated above, the animate­d action fantasy film consists of two parts. It is directed by Tomoya Takahashi and written by Kazuyuki Fude­yasu, taking inspiration from the Stars arc of the Sailor Moon manga create­d by Naoko Takeuchi. Naoko Takeuchi also acts as the chie­f supervisor for the film. Toei Animation and Studio De­en co-produce this movie, which is distribute­d by Toei Company.

In the two-part film, Kotono Mitsuishi portrays Usagi Tsukino while­ Kenji Nojima takes on the role­ of Mamoru Chiba. The­ cast also features Hisako Kanemoto, Ryō Hirohashi, and Rina Satō, among others.

The first part of Sailor Moon Cosmos was released on June 9, while the second part came around the same month on the 30th. However, a worldwide release of the movie is yet to be seen.

