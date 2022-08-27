Create

PVR announces One Piece Film: Red's Indian release date

PVR Cinemas announces the film's Indian release date
Rohan Jagannath
After much anticipation, PVR Cinemas finally announced the release date for One Piece Film: Red. The movie will be released on October 7, 2022, across numerous theaters in India. PVR Cinemas took to Twitter to make the announcement regarding the release date for the upcoming movie.

After Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s reception in Indian theaters, fans aren’t surprised to see more anime films making their way to the big screens. Given One Piece Film: Red’s exceptional box office figures in Japan, it’s safe to say that this movie will certainly be received well in India. Let’s take a look at more details regarding this film’s release in India.

One Piece Film: Red release details for India

As mentioned earlier, the movie will be released on October 7, 2022. The announcement was made on Twitter, and PVR Cinemas uploaded a poster along with the release date for the Indian theaters. In addition, it is reported that the movie will be released in 2D for now, with no mention of 3D screenings. The movie will be screened with the original audio (Japanese) along with English subtitles.

The wait is finally over! After smashing records at the Japanese Box office, the pirates are coming to a cinema near you on 7th October!Here's the official dated poster for one of 2022's biggest anime releases, ONE PIECE FILM: RED! #OnePiece #OnePieceRed #Luffy https://t.co/JXY4KiSPpZ

Fans can expect the movie to be released in all metropolitan cities. However, PVR Cinemas will be updating the fanbase with more information as the month progresses.

One Piece Film: Red cast and staff

The cast for the movie has been listed below:

  • Uta - Kaori Nazuka, Ado (singing voice)
  • Monkey D. Luffy - Mayumi Tanaka
  • Roronoa Zoro - Kazyuya Nakai
  • Nami - Akemi Okamura
  • Usopp - Kappei Yamaguchi
  • Sanji - Hiroaki Hirata
  • Shanks - Shuichi Ikeda

The staff for the movie has been listed below:

  • Executive Producer - Eiichiro Oda
  • Director - Goro Taniguchi (Code Geass)
  • Screenplay - Tsutou Kuroiwa (GANTZ:O, live action version of Black Butler)
  • Character Design - Masayuki Sato (Gilgamesh, Air Gear)
  • CGI Director - Kentaro Kawasaki (Go! Princess Precure)

One Piece Film: Red Japan box office

⠀ ＼応援ありがとう！／『𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐏𝐈𝐄𝐂𝐄 𝐅𝐈𝐋𝐌 𝐑𝐄𝐃』 ｡･ﾟﾟ･｡⋆｡･ﾟﾟ･｡👒 ┏┓┏━┓┏━┓ 億 ┗┓┃┃┃┃┃┃┃ 突 ┃┃┃┃┃┃┃┃ 破 ┗┛┗━┛┗━┛ !!!!尾田先生からの記念イラストも到着‼️#OP_FILMRED https://t.co/2pnH6Fw7lc

This film has been met with positive reviews in Japan. Within 20 days, this movie crossed the 10 billion Yen (73 million USD) mark, making it the fastest movie to achieve this milestone in 2022. Within those 20 days, One Piece Film: Red also managed to sell about 7.2 million tickets. Currently, this movie is second at the Japanese Box Office, sitting just below Top Gun: Maverick.

『𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐏𝐈𝐄𝐂𝐄 𝐅𝐈𝐋𝐌 𝐑𝐄𝐃』ついに…!／🎉動員数720万人🎉興行収入100億円突破‼️＼公開20日間でたくさんの方に足を運んでいただきました!本当にありがとうございます!明日からは「ONE PIECE」コミックス- 巻４／４〝UTA〟-配布開始‼️引き続き #OP_FILMRED をお楽しみください! https://t.co/wlflIzGJeg

Eiichiro Oda celebrated the news by uploading an illustration of Shanks on Twitter. Additionally, Mayumi Tanaka, Kaori Nazaka, and Goro Taniguchi will be present for the stage greetings on September 1, 2022, at Marunouchi Toei Theater in Tokyo.

Fans from all over the world are gearing up for the global release. Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2022 progresses.

