PVR announces One Piece Film: Red's Indian release date

After much anticipation, PVR Cinemas finally announced the release date for One Piece Film: Red. The movie will be released on October 7, 2022, across numerous theaters in India. PVR Cinemas took to Twitter to make the announcement regarding the release date for the upcoming movie.

After Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s reception in Indian theaters, fans aren’t surprised to see more anime films making their way to the big screens. Given One Piece Film: Red’s exceptional box office figures in Japan, it’s safe to say that this movie will certainly be received well in India. Let’s take a look at more details regarding this film’s release in India.

One Piece Film: Red release details for India

As mentioned earlier, the movie will be released on October 7, 2022. The announcement was made on Twitter, and PVR Cinemas uploaded a poster along with the release date for the Indian theaters. In addition, it is reported that the movie will be released in 2D for now, with no mention of 3D screenings. The movie will be screened with the original audio (Japanese) along with English subtitles.

Fans can expect the movie to be released in all metropolitan cities. However, PVR Cinemas will be updating the fanbase with more information as the month progresses.

One Piece Film: Red cast and staff

The cast for the movie has been listed below:

Uta - Kaori Nazuka, Ado (singing voice)

Monkey D. Luffy - Mayumi Tanaka

Roronoa Zoro - Kazyuya Nakai

Nami - Akemi Okamura

Usopp - Kappei Yamaguchi

Sanji - Hiroaki Hirata

Shanks - Shuichi Ikeda

The staff for the movie has been listed below:

Executive Producer - Eiichiro Oda

Director - Goro Taniguchi (Code Geass)

Screenplay - Tsutou Kuroiwa (GANTZ:O, live action version of Black Butler)

Character Design - Masayuki Sato (Gilgamesh, Air Gear)

CGI Director - Kentaro Kawasaki (Go! Princess Precure)

One Piece Film: Red Japan box office

This film has been met with positive reviews in Japan. Within 20 days, this movie crossed the 10 billion Yen (73 million USD) mark, making it the fastest movie to achieve this milestone in 2022. Within those 20 days, One Piece Film: Red also managed to sell about 7.2 million tickets. Currently, this movie is second at the Japanese Box Office, sitting just below Top Gun: Maverick.

Eiichiro Oda celebrated the news by uploading an illustration of Shanks on Twitter. Additionally, Mayumi Tanaka, Kaori Nazaka, and Goro Taniguchi will be present for the stage greetings on September 1, 2022, at Marunouchi Toei Theater in Tokyo.

Fans from all over the world are gearing up for the global release. Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2022 progresses.

