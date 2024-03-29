Re:Monster anime to receive same-day English dub

Friday, March 29, 2024, Crunchyroll announced it will stream the English dub of the upcoming Re:Monster anime series on Monday, April 1, 2024. This is notably the same day that the anime begins streaming in Japan, with the Japanese television premiere date slated as Thursday, April 4, 2024.

This notably means that the Re:Monster anime will not only receive a same-day English dub (also called a SimulDub) for the entire series, but that the English dub will premiere before the anime’s Japanese broadcast. In addition to the above information, Crunchyroll also confirmed the cast and staff for the upcoming English dubbed version of the series.

The Re:Monster anime series serves as the television anime adaptation of author Kogitsune Kanekiru and illustrator Yamaada’s original light novel series of the same name. The story first began as a web novel written by Kanekiru on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in May 2011, with this original format having concluded in 2018.

Re:Monster Anime is the third same-day English dub series from Crunchyroll for the Spring 2024 season

As mentioned above, the Re:Monster anime has been officially confirmed as receiving a same-day English dub from Crunchyroll. The first episode of the English dubbed version is set to premiere on Monday, April 1, 2024. The dubbed versions stars Sean Letourneau as Gobrou, Reagan Murdock as Gobkichi, Kate Bristol as Gobmi, Sarah Wiedenheft as Aoi, Sonny Strait as Gobjii, and Jill Harris as Gobue.

Cris George directs the English dub, while Zach Bolton produces the dub. Leah Clark wrote the English script, William Dewell was the mixer and, finally, Jeremy Woods was the engineer. It’s expected that an additional English cast will be announced as the series progresses, but it seems unlikely.

The anime will premiere in Japan on Tokyo MX and BS11 on Thursday, April 4, and TV Hokkaido on Friday, April 12. U-NEXT and Anime Hodai are streaming the anime in Japan beginning on April 1, three days ahead of the television broadcast. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in its original Japanese language as it airs.

Takayuki Inagaki directs the anime at Studio DEEN, while GENCO Studios produces the anime series. Hiroshi Yamaguchi is in charge of the series composition, while Junichi Takaoka is designing the characters. Go Sakabe is composing the music, while Norito Kondo is the director of photography. Yuka Kadowaki is the color designer, while Kazuhiro Arai is the art director.

Shuhei Abe is the sound director, with Naoto Yamaya being credited for sound effects. Nobuhito Kojima is the sound mixer, while Studio TRON is the recording studio and SABERLINKS is credited for sound production. Finally, Yuki Koike is the editor.

