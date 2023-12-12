Rent-a-Girlfriend manga announced to end soon

Fans of Rent-a-Girlfriend manga can finally breathe comfortably as the author has finally revealed that the latest developments in the series are nearing the ‘Final Chapter.’ As usual, Reiji Miyajima, the author of the manga conveyed his message to fans by sharing a new illustration of Chizuru Mizuhara on a Twitter post with the caption, “The final episode has been decided.”

The news has certainly caused a wave of excitement among fans who have been keeping up with the latest chapters. The excitement among fans stems from the anticipation of whom Kazuya Kinoshita will end up with, a perplexing question that has kept everyone on the edge of their seats since the series kicked off.

Now that Rent-a-Girlfriend manga is reaching its conclusion. This highly anticipated revelation will finally be answered, bringing relief to fans eagerly awaiting this pivotal moment.

Reiji Miyajima has yet to reveal the final chapter of Rent-a-Girlfriend manga

Besides revealing the news on the ‘Final chapter’ sharing yet another beguiling illustration of the beloved Chizuru Mizuhara, Reiji Miyajima appears to have intentionally withheld from giving more details.

This intentional omission might serve a specific purpose, perhaps aimed at building anticipation or preserving an element of surprise for the dedicated readers immersed in the plot.

Just a few weeks ago, the manga reached a significant milestone by releasing its 300th chapter, a remarkable achievement for a rom-com series. In celebration, the author unveiled a special commemorative illustration featuring his favorite female lead, Chizuru, delighting fans and acknowledging this remarkable accomplishment in the series.

While one sect of fans rejoiced at this recent milestone, the other didn’t seem to appreciate it as much, and they had their reasons for it. A majority of fans were disappointed with the slow pacing of the plot and the non-existent character development in the storyline as it progressed.

Some of the fans even started speculating whether the mangaka was intentionally stretching the plot for financial reasons, given Rent-a-Girlfriend is one of the highly lauded rom-com manga series.

Nevertheless, the repetitive nature of the plot significantly affects the development of Kazuya and Chizuru’s relationship, causing confusion among readers about the eventual outcome.

However, in the latest chapter, a glimmer of hope has emerged among fans. The elaborate web of lies among characters like Nagomi, Mami, Chizuru, and others seems to be gradually weakening with each chapter. Now that the author has finally alleviated fans’ anticipation, the manga is poised to deliver a conclusion that is likely to satisfy everyone’s expectations.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Rent-a-Girlfriend manga and anime as 2023 progresses.