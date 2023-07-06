Rurouni Kenshin anime's complete opening theme leaked one day before premiere

On Thursday, July 6, 2023, the full opening theme sequence was leaked for the upcoming television anime adaptation of Nobuhiro Watsuki’s Rurouni Kenshin manga series. While the information on the theme song was previously announced, this leak marks the first time fans are seeing the visuals paired with the song itself.

However, what's upsetting for the production staff of the Rurouni Kenshin anime is that the leak comes just one day before the series’ premiere, both domestically and internationally. Unfortunately, it seems the opening theme is one aspect of the series that the production team won’t be able to keep under wraps until tomorrow’s premiere.

However, there are plenty of other surprises in store for fans, the most pressing of which is how Rurouni Kenshin will look with modern animation styles and resolutions. With the series being a remake of the original 1996 television anime adaptation, fans can’t wait to see the difference in quality this new adaptation boasts.

Rurouni Kenshin opening theme sequence leaked with mixed reviews from fans online

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga Rurouni Kenshin TV Anime Opening Theme 'Hiten' by Ayase and R-Shitei. Rurouni Kenshin TV Anime Opening Theme 'Hiten' by Ayase and R-Shitei. https://t.co/zjqnD0tWGR

The only aspect of the situation being worse than the fact that the Rurouni Kenshin opening theme sequence was leaked are the reaction of the fans fans. While there have been some negative and positive reviews, most fans seem to be discussing how the visuals for the thematic sequence don’t fit the series’ well.

Although there could be some aspect of the series’ aesthetic that will change with the anime adaptation and make these visuals more fitting, it's unclear as of now. Thus, viewers will only be able to know this for sure once they’re deep into the first season of the upcoming adaptation.

In any case, fans are excited for the adaptation’s premiere tomorrow, considering the discussions surrounding the leaked opening visuals. Many die-hard fans of the series are excited to see how transcendental the animation will be compared to the series’ 1996 predecessor.

Chi Okech @chi_okech @WSJ_manga Although I like the opening, it feels like it doesn't fit rurouni kenshin (at least from the visuals given). This feels more fitting for either a mortal kombat or street fighters or king of fighters anime if it had one but idk maybe it's just a "me" thing @WSJ_manga Although I like the opening, it feels like it doesn't fit rurouni kenshin (at least from the visuals given). This feels more fitting for either a mortal kombat or street fighters or king of fighters anime if it had one but idk maybe it's just a "me" thing😅

What's more exciting is the change from Studio Gallop and Studio Deen in the original adaptation to Liden Films. Following their work on Tokyo Revengers and other smash-hit anime series from recent years, fans are now excited to see the high-octane swordplay combat that Rurouni Kenshin is known for.

Rurouni Kenshin originally debuted as a manga by author and illustrator Nobuhiro Watsuki in April 1994. The series was published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for roughly five and a half years, publishing its final chapter on September 21, 1999. In addition to the two television anime series, several OVAs and live-action films have also adapted Watsuki’s manga.

