Thursday, March 14, 2024 saw Toei Animation reveal a new trailer for the upcoming Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac season 3 television anime series, as well as a new key visual. Within the trailer, the series also confirmed its April 2024 premiere date. The series is also confirmed as being set to stream on Crunchyroll in most territories worldwide.

The new trailer for the Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac season 3 anime series primarily focuses on setting the stage for the coming part’s events, as well as the sacrifices made along the way. The trailer also sets the stage for a climactic final battle with the fate of the goddess Athena on the line.

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac season 3 serves as the continuation of the CG anime remake of author and illustrator Masami Kurumada’s legendary original Saint Seiya manga series. Kurumada’s original manga first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in December 1985, where it was serialized almost entirely save for its final chapter. This ultimate installment was published in V Jump five years to the day after the series’ initial premiere.

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac season 3 premieres on Crunchyroll on Monday, April 1, 2024

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the new trailer for Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac season 3 confirmed that the series is set to premiere on Crunchyroll on Monday, April 1, 2024. Crunchyroll will stream the series internationally in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS. Crunchyroll describes the story as follows:

“Time is running out! Only five hours remain before the god-killer arrow lodged in Athena's chest will kill the goddess. The powerful Grand Master is the only one who can save her life, but to even reach the Grand Master's chambers, Seiya and his fellow Bronze Knights must ascend Sanctuary and pass through all Twelve Houses, each temple guarded by a Gold Knight. Not everyone will complete the journey and reach the summit of Sanctuary where a shocking surprise awaits.”

Expand Tweet

The first part of the series’ first season debuted worldwide on Netflix in July 2019, followed by a second part in January 2020 for a total of 12 episodes in this first season for the series. The first part of the second season, entitled Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac -Battle for Sanctuary-, premiered on Crunchyroll on July 31, 2023, and also has 12 episodes.

Yoshiharu Ashino directed both seasons at Toei Animation, with Eugene Son serving as story editor and head writer. Terumi Nishii designed the characters, while Takashi Okazaki is credited with the armor designs seen in the series.

Related links

Saint Seiya live-action movie opens internationally with a promising revenue

Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya CG original net animation season 3 confirmed

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac – Battle for Sanctuary Part 2 set to premiere in 2024