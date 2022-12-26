Sasuke Retsuden scriptwriter shares an update on first anime episode

Sasuke Retsuden was recently announced at the JUMP Festa Super Stage 2023 to feature as part of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime series. With the current Boruto filler arc complete, fans are looking forward to something new. Boruto scriptwriter Honda Masaya himself has revealed on Twitter that the first episode of Sasuke Retsuden will air in January 2023.

The ongoing manga adaptation of Sasuke Retsuden has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from fans who are enjoying Sasuke and Sakura's joint investigative expedition.

Although there are still a few weeks until the manga adaptation ends, fans eagerly anticipate the anime. Boruto has already adapted another light novel, Naruto: Konoha's Story—The Steam Ninja Scrolls, which is currently being adapted into a manga series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the upcoming Boruto episode.

Sasuke Retsuden anime will air in January 2023: Boruto scriptwriter Honda Masaya

Preview from the upcoming Boruto episode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Honda Masaya recently tweeted that he was working on Boruto episode 281, which was released on December 25, 2022, bringing the Labyrinth Game arc to a close.

Throughout this arc, fans witnessed numerous shinobi being forced to participate in an experiment that fostered suspicion, desperation, and a lot of negativity. Boruto was able to save everyone, including the experiment's mastermind, Ouga.

Masaya wrote this short arc specifically for the anime. Before diving into the ongoing Code arc in the manga, it appears that the anime will take a detour and adapt the very popular Sasuke Retsuden.

Masaya has announced that the light novel's anime adaptation will be released in January 2023. In fact, the official Boruto website states that episode 282, titled Sasuke Retsuden: Infiltration, will air on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

What can fans expect from this new arc?

Naruto as seen in the upcoming Boruto episode preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The new Boruto arc will adapt Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka's light novel titled Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust. Fans can expect Sasuke and Sakura to do some exciting undercover work.

The couple will travel to the remote and isolated land of Redaku in search of a cure for Naruto, who is afflicted with a disease that once tormented the Sage of Six Paths. The Sage had also traveled to Redaku, where he met the astrologer Tartar and discovered his cure.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17



Title: “Sasuke’s Story: Infiltration” (slated to air on January 8th 2023) SASUKE RETSUDEN EPISODE 1 PREVIEW!Title: “Sasuke’s Story: Infiltration” (slated to air on January 8th 2023) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… SASUKE RETSUDEN EPISODE 1 PREVIEW! Title: “Sasuke’s Story: Infiltration” (slated to air on January 8th 2023) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/10WH6yGdfx

Sasuke and Sakura will be required to spend time in the Tartar Observatory, which has been converted into a prison, dealing with a mysterious creature and its equally enigmatic master, Director Zansul.

The ongoing manga is being illustrated by Shingo Kimura and can be read on the official Viz Media website, the MANGAPlus website, or the Shonen Jump+ app. Chapter 6 of the manga is set to release on January 1, 2023, in Japan.

It's not looking good for Chainsaw man fans, here's why!

Poll : 0 votes