Science SARU's Kimi no Iro anime film reveals Summer 2024 premiere and more

Monday, March 18, 2024 saw the official website for Science SARU’s Kimi no Iro anime film begin streaming a special promotional video, which included the film’s August 2024 release date and more. In total, the film’s release date, cast, and additional staff were covered in the trailer, with the website also revealing a “Color Visual” for the film.

This latest release date update for the Kimi no Iro anime film comes as the first news in more than half-a-year for the project, with the last update coming in August 2023. This August 2023 update saw Science SARU and Naoko Yamada, the director for the film, announce that it would be rescheduled from its original Fall 2023 release window to sometime in 2024.

Likewise, fans now know exactly when Science SARU plans to release their Kimi no Iro anime film with the latest promotional video and the exciting news within. The movie serves as a completely original anime project, meaning it is not adapting any source material and likewise is a new and fully original story and concept.

Science SARU’s Kimi no Iro anime film confirms August 30 Japanese premiere and more

Per the latest information from the movie’s official website, Science SARU’s Kimi no Iro anime film is set to premiere in Japanese theaters on Friday, August 30, 2024. The official website for the movie has yet to reveal when the project will release internationally if at all, but fans can expect this news to come later on in the 2024 calendar year.

The film also announced its starring cast, including Sayu Suzukawawa as Totsuko Higurashi, Akari Takaishi as Kimi Sakunaga, and Taisei Kido as Rui Kagehira. Totsuko is described as a girl who can see other people’s color, but not her own, while Kimi is much more simply described as a girl unable to tell her family that she dropped out of school. Rui is described as a boy who secretly pursues a music career while his mother expects him to be a doctor.

Yui Aragaki is also cast as Sister Hiyoshiko, called “the key person in the story” who “guides the three main characters.” All three main characters can be seen in the “Color Visual” released on the film’s official website, with Totsuko being primarily pink, Kimi being primarily blue, and Rui being primarily green. Various other elements, such as musical instruments and records which tie into Rui’s character, can also be seen in the visual’s background.

Newly announced staff includes Daisuke Richard, who is drafting the original characters, and Takashi Kojima in designing the characters and also directing the animation. Naoko Yamada is directing the film at Science SARU, with Story Inc. credited as planner and producer. Reiko Yoshida is penning the script, while kensuke ushio is composing the music for the series.

