Scott Pilgrim anime set to screen at Manga Barcelona Festival in December 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023, saw the Manga Barcelona Festival reveal that it will host two screenings and exclusive presentations of Netflix’s new Scott Pilgrim anime series. The series, fully entitled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, will be screened at the festival between Thursday, December 7, 2023, and Monday, December 10, 2023, at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via.

While the Scott Pilgrim anime is far from the only series to be present at the festival, its screenings and exclusive presentations seem to be the highlight of anime offerings. It has also been confirmed that various staff and production parties involved with the series’ creation will be in attendance at the festival as well.

The Scott Pilgrim anime series is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 12 am Pacific Standard Time worldwide. The anime is set to feature the full cast from the 2010 live-action Scott Pilgrim vs. the World film reprising their original roles, including Michael Cera as the franchise’s titular character.

Scott Pilgrim anime is set to be the centerpiece at the Manga Barcelona Festival, with exclusive presentations

As mentioned above, the Scott Pilgrim anime is far from the only anime-related event scheduled for the festival, but it is certainly the major highlight of those offerings. The festival is also set to hold concerts from anime theme song artists, including Vickeblanka, Centimillimental, Anly, Ayumia Miyazaki, and Yoko Ishida. These artists have performed for the Black Clover, Given, Naruto Shippuden, Digimon, and Sailor Moon anime franchises, respectively.

Other guests related to the world of anime and manga include artist Hisato Murasaki, illustrator Tokyo Genso, and more. The festival is set to take place from Thursday, December 7, 2023, through Monday, December 10, 2023, and will be held at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via exhibition center in Barcelona, Spain.

Set to attend the festival from the Scott Pilgrim anime’s production team are original comic creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, Science SARU director Abel Góngora, and the series’ animation producer Kohei Sakita. The Japan-based animation studio Science SARU is animating the series. O’Malley is writing the project and serving as executive producer along with BenDavid Grabinski, with both also being listed as the showrunners.

Science SARU CEO Eunyoung Choi is listed as a producer, and Góngora as the director. Edgar Wright, who directed and co-wrote the 2010 film, is an executive producer. Joining Wright as executive producers are his producing partner Nira Park, the film’s co-writer Michael Bacall, and Marc Platt, Jared Leboff, and Adam Seigel of Marc Platt Productions.

O’Malley’s Harvey Award-winning graphic novel series was first released from 2004 to 2010 and was heavily influenced by the manga art style. O’Malley has previously contributed an original cover illustration to Viz’s Shojo Beat magazine, specifically the March 2008 issue.

