Sengoku Youko anime part 2 confirms July 2024 premiere and more

Sengoku Youko anime part 2 has been confirmed for premiere in July 2024. The first arc of the manga, named World Reform Siblings arc, concluded with episode 13, on April 3, 2024. Part 2 will adapt the next and final arc, the Thousand Demons Chaos arc. Covering until chapter 35 of the manga, the first part of the anime left fans eagerly awaiting the continuation.

To bridge the gap until the release of the anime, fans are recommended to pick up the manga from chapter 36 onwards to delve deeper into Shinsuke Hyoudou's journey before the release of Sengoku Youko anime part 2. Although the manga had only managed to garner a niche fanbase, the anime has pushed this series to newfound popularity.

Disclaimer- This article contains minor spoilers for Sengoku Youko anime part 2.

Sengoku Youko anime part 2 release window

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the television anime adaptation of Satoshi Mizukami's Sengoku Youko manga announced on April 4, 2024, that the second course of Sengoku Youko, is set to air in July 2024. The second part of the series is titled The Thousand Demons Chaos.

The first course of the anime started airing on January 10, 2024, and ended with 13 episodes all of which are available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel. The anime will be adapting two arcs namely the World Reform Siblings arc and the Thousand Demons Chaos arc within three separate courses to adapt the manga completely.

Shinsuke Hyoudou as shown in the anime (Image via Studio White Fox)

The talented cast of Sengoku Youko will continue to bring their characters to life in Sengoku Youko anime part 2. Soma Saito will portray Jinka, alongside Yuki Takada as Tama, Ryohei Kimura as Shinsuke, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Shakugan, Hiroki Nanami as Senya, Maaya Uchida as Tsukiko, Kenji Nomura as Jinun, Aki Toyosaki as Nau, Tetsu Inada as Doren, Kazuki Miyagi as Resshin, Ayahi Takagaki as Yama no Kami, Aina Suzuki as Rinzu, Kenjiro Tsuda as Yazen, and Hiroki Tōchi as Raidō Zanzō.

Under the direction of Masahiro Aizawa, WHITE FOX studio is animating the series, with Jukki Hanada overseeing the scripts and Yousuke Okuda designing the characters. Furthermore, Evan Call is responsible for the music composition. The manga that this anime is being adapted from started its serialization in 2007 and ended its run in 2016.

Final Thoughts

Jinka as shown in the anime (Image via Studio White Fox)

With its serialization ending in 2016, Sengoku Youko has cultivated a dedicated niche fanbase. A shounen-like fantasy samurai tale, it follows Shinsuke Hyoudou's journey entangled with yokai and spiritual beings. Sengoku Youko anime part 2 currently only has a July 2024 window confirmed.